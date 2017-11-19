Broadway at the Cabaret: Ben Vereen, Katharine McPhee & More This Week!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, November 19-25, 2017. Come hear the music play!

Julie Halston: Life, Death & Filler

November 20 at Birdland- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Her: You Can't Take it With You, Anything Goes

Julie Halston is one of New York's busiest actresses. Well-known to theatre audiences, she was recently nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her critically acclaimed performance in You Can't Take it With You. She was also singled out for her performance in Charles Busch's The Tribute Artist, and for her performance as Mother in the Kennedy Center production of The Guardsman. She has appeared in many Broadway and off-Broadway productions including Anything Goes, Hairspray, Gypsy, The Twentieth Century, (Outer Critics Circle Nomination) , The Divine Sister (Drama Desk Nomination), Love Loss and What I Wore, and numerous others . Miss Halston was a founding member of Mr. Busch's now legendary theatre company, Theatre- in-Limbo and has co-starred with him in over ten productions including Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, The Lady in Question, Red Scare on Sunset (Drama Desk Nomination, Shanghai Moon and Olive and The Bitter Herbs.

54 Celebrates the Muppets (featuring Constantine Maroulis, Andrew Kober & more)

November 20 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

For over 60 years, the Muppets have been entertaining the world through laughter, learning, love - and lots of music. Join some of Broadway and comedy's brightest stars in a celebration of the songs they've brought us and the stories they've told us - those most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, muppetational Muppets!

Katharine McPhee: I Fall In Love Too Easily

November 21-25 at Cafe Cralyle- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Her: Smash, American Idol

Acclaimed actress/singer Katharine McPheemakes her Café Carlyle debut with a show comprised of timeless jazz standards titled I Fall In Love Too Easily. Renowned for her powerhouse presence and show-stopping performances, Katharine McPheepossesses a voice for the ages. Audiences first fell under the chanteuse's spell during a storied run on American Idol Season 5 in 2005. Propelled by the smash "Over It," her 2007 self-titled debut bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and achieved an RIAA gold certification. 2010 saw her return with not one, but two records-Unbroken and Christmas is the Time To Say I Love You.

Steppin' Out with Ben Vereen.br /> November 21-25 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Him: Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar, Wicked, Hair

Ben Vereen's last engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below blew the roof off the joint - audiences are still talking about it! Now join Ben for another unforgettable evening of song and story - featuring the showstoppers you love with new music that will leave you inspired!





