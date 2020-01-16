Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by TodayTix: January 16th, 2020
TOP SHOWS OF THE WEEK:
1. To Kill a Mockingbird
2. West Side Story
3. Mean Girls
4. Beetlejuice
5. The Inheritance
6. Dear Evan Hansen
7. The Book of Mormon
8. Jagged Little Pill
9. Oklahoma!
10. Grand Horizons
WHEN TO BUY:
Thursday
(1/16)
Beetlejuice
The Book of Mormon
Dear Evan Hansen
Grand Horizons
Mean Girls
The Inheritance
Oklahoma!
Friday
(1/17)
To Kill a Mockingbird
The Book of Mormon
Grand Horizons
The Inheritance
Oklahoma!
Saturday
(1/18)
Grand Horizons
The Inheritance
Sunday
(1/19)
Jagged Little Pill
The Inheritance
Monday
(1/20)
Tuesday
(1/21)
Beetlejuice
West Side Story
Grand Horizons
Mean Girls
Wednesday
(1/22)
Beetlejuice
Grand Horizons
Mean Girls
The Inheritance
WHAT'S PLAYING WHERE:
AIN'T TOO PROUD- Imperial Theatre (249 W. 45th St.)
A SOLDIER'S PLAY - American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street)
ALADDIN- New Amsterdam Theatre (214 W. 42nd St.)
BEETLEJUICE- Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway)
THE BOOK OF MORMON- Eugene O'Neill Theatre (230 W. 49th St.)
CHICAGO- Ambassador Theatre (215 W. 49th St.)
COME FROM AWAY- Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St.)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN- Music Box Theatre (239 W. 45th St.)
FROZEN- St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th St.)
GRAND HORIZONS - The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street)
HADESTOWN- Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W. 48th St.)
HAMILTON- Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th St.)
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD- Lyric Theatre (213 W. 42nd St.)
THE INHERITANCE- Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street)
JAGGED LITTLE PILL- Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street)
THE LION KING- Minskoff Theatre (200 W. 45th St.)
MEAN GIRLS- August Wilson Theatre (245 W. 52nd St.)
MOULIN ROUGE- Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th St.)
MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON- Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street)
OKLAHOMA!- Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th St.)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA- Majestic Theatre (245 W. 44th St.)
TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL- Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street)
SLAVE PLAY- John Golden Theatre (252 W. 45th St.)
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD- Shubert Theatre (225 W. 44th St.)
WEST SIDE STORY- Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway)
WICKED - Gershwin Theatre (222 W. 51st St.)
