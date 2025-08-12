Broadway Theatre Marquees To Light Up In Opposition To Proposed Times Square Casino

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway theatres and Times Square billboards will light up on Wednesday, August 13, with the message “No Times Square Casino” as residents, Broadway workers, and local organizations rally to oppose developer SL Green’s proposed casino in the heart of the Theatre District. The action coincides with the first public hearing of the Community Advisory Committee (CAC) for the project.

From 8:00–10:30 a.m. and again from 4:00–5:30 p.m., marquees at 16 Broadway theatres—including the Majestic, the Palace, the Samuel J. Friedman, and the St. James—will display the opposition message, urging the public to visit NoTimesSquareCasino.com to contact elected officials.

The rally will begin at 9:00 a.m. outside Scandinavia House (58 Park Avenue), where the CAC hearing is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. Coalition members, including dozens of Broadway union members, residents, and representatives from more than 35 organizations, will voice concerns that the casino would harm Broadway’s economic vitality, prey on vulnerable New Yorkers, and create new quality-of-life issues.

A recent Tulchin Research poll found that 71% of Midtown residents oppose the proposal. The coalition includes IATSE, the United Federation of Teachers, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the Ali Forney Center, the Hell’s Kitchen Neighborhood Association, Westside Neighborhood Alliance, The Broadway League, and The Shubert Organization, among others.

Details

Rally to oppose Times Square casino before CAC public hearing

Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

Scandinavia House, 58 Park Avenue (between 37th and 38th Streets), Manhattan

Residents, Broadway union members, and members of the No Times Square Casino Coalition