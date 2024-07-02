BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH with Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca to Take Place at Bryant Park Picnic Performances

The performance will take place on August 9.

By: Jul. 02, 2024
BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH with Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca to Take Place at Bryant Park Picnic Performances
The Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America season of free, live performances continues with Broadway en Spanglish, a bilingual performance of iconic show tunes from Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca on Friday, August 9, presented by Joe's Pub. Attendees may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the lawn. At all performances, attendees can discover new dishes and celebrate classics from the five boroughs with a rotating line-up of artisanal vendors by Hester Street Fair. Stout NYC offers light bites as well as a selection of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.

For the most current performance information please visit bryantpark.org/picnics

Performance Details

Friday, August 9 at 7PM
Broadway en Spanglish: Florencia Cuenca and Jaime Lozano
Iconic Broadway tunes with a Mexican twist and live accompaniment by Mariachi Real de México and special guest Mayelah Barrera
 
Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca are a dynamic husband-wife duo that deliver a fresh Mexican musical interpretation in their show Broadway en Spanglish. Featuring special guest Mayelah Barrera (El Otro Oz, Songs by an Immigrant) and live accompaniment from the Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce, the show features iconic show tunes – such as songs from Hamilton, Waitress, and Frozen – along with exciting new arrangements by Lozano. Cuenca is a Mexican singer-actor-writer-director who has been performing on stage since she was just three years old. Lozano, considered by Lin-Manuel Miranda as “the next big thing on Broadway,” is a Mexican musical theater composer, arranger, orchestrator, writer, and director. Their collaboration has graced the stages of Lincoln Center, Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and MASS MoCa, among many others. Eight years ago, this dynamic duo relocated to New York City. They are husband and wife, partners, collaborators, and they are parents of a beautiful seven-year-old son named Alonzo – their American Dream. Broadway en Spanglish will be released as an album by Concord Theatricals Recordings this September.




