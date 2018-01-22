Broadway Sessions Returns for the New Year with Cast Members from SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!

This Thursday night, January 25th, Broadway Sessions returns with the cast of Spongebob Squarepants and more!

Spongebob cast members scheduled to perform include Kelvin Moon Loh, Gaelen Gilliland, Curtis Holbrook, Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Brynn Williams, Alex Gibson, L'ogan J'ones, Matt Wood, Vasthy Mompoint, Abby C. Smith, Brian Ray Norris ,Spongebob wardrobe teamers Jessi Selig, Patti Luther, Michelle Sesco and more!

The evening will also feature performances by vocalist Lauren Baez.

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

Broadway Sessions takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nycDoors open at 10pm for pre show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday.





