Broadway Rise Launches Exciting Summer Theater Programs For NYC Kids And Teens

This summer, young performers across the city can take center stage with Broadway Rise, a premier performing arts program based in the heart of the Upper West Side. From creative weekly camps for little ones to full-scale musicals and teen intensives, Broadway Rise offers dynamic theater experiences for students of all levels.

"We're passionate about giving kids and teens the opportunity to grow in confidence, skill, and creativity,"says founder Eloïse Ghislaine. "These camps are fun, professional, and empowering-everything a summer in New York should be."

Location: 131 W 72nd St, NYC

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 AM-4 PM

Includes: 5x Camp T-Shirts, daily snacks, and a Friday showcase

Tuition: Discounts for siblings and multi-week bookings. Early bird ends May 15. Payment plans available.

Each week features a new theatrical adventure inspired by beloved musicals-with outdoor play in Central Park and a Friday family showcase!

Themes & Dates:

July 7-11: Roar & Explore - Animals Onstage

July 14-18: Spellbinding Stories - Magic & Fairytales

July 21-25: Musical Passport - Songs from Around the World

July 28 - Aug 1: Once Upon a Stage - Classic Tales

Dates: July 7 - August 1

Performance: August 2

Location: 131 W 72nd St, NYC

Includes: 5x Camp T-Shirts, snacks, costumes, and production materials

Tuition: Sibling discounts, early bird savings, and partial scholarships available

A four-week journey to a fully produced, costumed performance of Shrek The Musical, complete with stage lighting, sound, and an audience!

Sessions:

July 14-18

July 21-25

Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 AM-3 PM

Showcase: Fridays at 6 PM

Location: 2504 Broadway, NYC

Includes: Camp T-Shirt, snacks, 30-min private Zoom vocal coaching, and filmed performance video

Discounts & Payment Plans: Available through May 15

This one-week masterclass helps teens sharpen their vocal technique, stage presence, and storytelling skills-culminating in a cabaret-style performance.

Limited spots available. Book now to secure your child's place!

Learn more & register at: www.broadwayrise.com/summer-camps

About Broadway Rise

Broadway Rise is a performing arts program dedicated to empowering students of all ages to build confidence, develop their voice, and connect through the power of theater. With a faculty of professional performers and trusted educators, Broadway Rise brings joy, skill-building, and community to every stage.