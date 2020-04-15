Broadway Rewind: Watch Full Scenes from THE 39 STEPS on Broadway!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind with original footage from The 39 Steps, which ran on Broadway for almost two years from 2008-2010. The 39 Steps is a parody adapted from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 film by Alfred Hitchcock. The play's concept calls for the entirety of the 1935 adventure film The 39 Steps to be performed with a cast of only four. One actor plays the hero, Richard Hannay, an actress (or sometimes actor) plays the three women with whom he has romantic entanglements, and two other actors play every other character in the show: heroes, villains, men, women, children and even the occasional inanimate object. The original Broadway cast featured Charles Edwards, Jennifer Ferrin, Arnie Burton and Cliff Saunders

Watch scenes from the play below!





Related Articles