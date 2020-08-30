Broadway Rewind: ROCKY Takes Center Ring on Broadway

Today we rewind to 2014!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2014, when Rocky was getting ready to take center ring on Broadway. Rocky opened March 13 at the Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 180 performances. Directed by Alex Timbers, the musical featured choreography by Steven Hoggett and Kelly Devine, with an original score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and a book by Thomas Meehan and Sylvester Stallone.

Rocky brings to life the iconic and inspiring story of struggling small time Philly boxer, Rocky Balboa, who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to go the distance against heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. Both an adrenaline-infused spectacle and a surprising story of blossoming romance between two lonely outsiders, ROCKY is a heart-stopping and viscerally theatrical new musical for everyone brave enough to follow their dream.

Below, watch as the cast gave a special sneak peek at the theatre before previews began!

