Broadway Rewind: Bradley Cooper and Company Bring THE ELEPHANT MAN Back to Broadway

Today we rewind to 2014...

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2014, when The Elephant Man was getting ready to return to Broadway at the Booth Theatre, where it played for 83 performances. Directed by Scott Ellis, it starred Bradley Cooper, Patricia Clarkson, Alessandro Nivola, and more.

Based on the real life of Joseph Merrick, The Elephant Man tells the story of a 19th-century British man who became a star of the traveling freak show circuit. When the renowned Dr. Treves takes Merrick under his care, he is astonished by the man's brilliant intelligence, unshakable faith and, most of all, his resounding desire for love and understanding. He introduces Merrick to the beautiful actress Mrs. Kendal, who is deeply touched by this pure and genuine soul. As a complex friendship blossoms among the three, Treves and Kendal struggle to protect Merrick from a world of questionable intentions... and so begins a story of love as unique as "The Elephant Man" himself.

Below, watch as the cast gets ready for Broadway!

