Broadway Records Announces MAD LIBS LIVE! Original Cast Recording

Broadway Records today announced that Mad Libs Live! (Original Cast Recording) will be released digitally and in stores on Friday December 15, 2017. The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com.

Virtuosa, Gogo, Geyser, and Merrily, four teenagers from Blankville Central High School with little in common, come together to form a singing group to try and win the title, "Teen Superstars!" Set during the live, televised competition, the teens realize that the songs they are about to sing have words missing. The audience is there to help them fill in the blanks, but will it be enough to help them win the competition? Inspired by the iconic "World's Greatest Word Game," Mad Libs Live! is for audiences 7 and up and features a fun-filled pop score that fully embraces the anything-can-happen, goofy spirit of Mad Libs.



This Original Off-Broadway cast recording includes Jeanfranco Cardentey (Hangar Theater: Spring Awakening), Lindsey Brett Carothers (Broadway / Tour: Bring It On: The Musical, Wicked), Max Joseph (Tour: Curious George), Melody Madarasz (NYC: Academia Nuts), Zachary Noah Piser (Broadway: Wicked) and Santina Umbach (Broadway: Mamma Mia!) and special guest Mike Woods (NYC FOX5's Resident Weatherman.)

Mad Libs Live! has book and lyrics by Robin Rothstein and music by Jeff Thomson. The cast recording is executive produced by Kevin Duda and produced by Grammy Award nominee Michael J. Moritz Jr. Visit madlibslive.com for more info, and follow @madlibslive on social media.

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is one of the preeminent theatrical record labels to produce original cast albums for major Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the Grammy and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), Allegiance and Disaster! among others. Recent releases include Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief, The Visit, Doctor Zhivago, Side Show (2014 revival), Bonnie & Clyde, Big Fish and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 BELOW" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Frank Wildhorn and Friends, Micky Dolenz and many others. Most recently, Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) as a response to the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. The all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love" (recorded at NYC's Avatar Studios on Wednesday, June 15, 2016) has been downloaded more than 65k times and raised over $100k to date and counting, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the GLBT Center of Central Florida. Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes song chart in its first week of release and broke into the Billboard Top 100 with no commercial radio play. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

