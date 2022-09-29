Broadway Reads Presents Inaugural Reading At Lincoln Center

Broadway Reads presents an evening of Broadway theater veterans reading from their published works. Hosted by Julie Halston (You Can't Take it With You, Virtual Halston), the event will feature playwright Rick Elice (Peter and the Starcatchers, Jersey Boys), producer and actress Jenna Gavigan (A Strange Loop, Gypsy), stage manager Richard Hester (Jersey Boys), and former wigmaster Amy Neswald (Jersey Boys) reading from their published novels and memoirs in a celebration of the multi-talented landscape of Broadway's above and below-the-line talent.

The event will take place Monday, November 14 at 6 p.m. in the Elinor Bunin Munroe Ampitheater at Lincoln Center at 144 West 65th Street and is free and open to the public.

Authors will read from their lauded works including Elice's moving memoir Finding Roger: an Improbable Theatrical Love Story, Gavigan's charming middle-grade novel Lulu The Broadway Mouse, Hester's award winning memoir Hold, Please: Stage Managing a Pandemic, a cultural and historical perspective on the Covid crisis seen through the eyes of an intrepid New York stage manager, and Neswald's award winning novel-in-stories I Know You Love Me, Too.

The readings will be followed by a Q&A and book signings by the authors.