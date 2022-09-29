Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Reads Presents Inaugural Reading At Lincoln Center

The event will take place Monday, November 14 at 6 p.m. in the Elinor Bunin Munroe Ampitheater at Lincoln Center.

Sep. 29, 2022  

Broadway Reads Presents Inaugural Reading At Lincoln Center

Broadway Reads presents an evening of Broadway theater veterans reading from their published works. Hosted by Julie Halston (You Can't Take it With You, Virtual Halston), the event will feature playwright Rick Elice (Peter and the Starcatchers, Jersey Boys), producer and actress Jenna Gavigan (A Strange Loop, Gypsy), stage manager Richard Hester (Jersey Boys), and former wigmaster Amy Neswald (Jersey Boys) reading from their published novels and memoirs in a celebration of the multi-talented landscape of Broadway's above and below-the-line talent.

The event will take place Monday, November 14 at 6 p.m. in the Elinor Bunin Munroe Ampitheater at Lincoln Center at 144 West 65th Street and is free and open to the public.

Authors will read from their lauded works including Elice's moving memoir Finding Roger: an Improbable Theatrical Love Story, Gavigan's charming middle-grade novel Lulu The Broadway Mouse, Hester's award winning memoir Hold, Please: Stage Managing a Pandemic, a cultural and historical perspective on the Covid crisis seen through the eyes of an intrepid New York stage manager, and Neswald's award winning novel-in-stories I Know You Love Me, Too.

The readings will be followed by a Q&A and book signings by the authors.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Bach Week Festival's BACHANALIA Is Back: Music And Wine Fundraiser Set For October 8 In EvanstonBach Week Festival's BACHANALIA Is Back: Music And Wine Fundraiser Set For October 8 In Evanston
September 28, 2022

Evanston-based Bach Week Festival's fall Bachanalia, its signature fundraiser featuring pairings of live classical music with specially selected wines, will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston, Illinois.
Washington National Opera Opens The 2022–2023 Season With IL TROVATORE, October 22– November 7Washington National Opera Opens The 2022–2023 Season With IL TROVATORE, October 22– November 7
September 28, 2022

Washington National Opera (WNO) opens its season with a new production of Il trovatore, October 22–November 7, 2022 in the Opera House. Verdi's tale of forbidden love, jealousy, and vengeance—last seen by WNO audiences in 2004—receives a newly conceived period production from director Brenna Corner, with sets by International Opera Award finalist Erhard Rom, and costumes by Tony Award winner Martin Pakledinaz.
Canton Ballet's Celebrate Dance! Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Stage, October 15Canton Ballet's Celebrate Dance! Returns To The Canton Palace Theatre Stage, October 15
September 28, 2022

Canton Ballet presents Celebrate Dance! at the Canton Palace Theatre on October 15. The program features a diverse selection of dance genres and new creations choreographed by today's most talented dance-makers.
Vergennes Opera House Announces BRASS & REEDS As Opening Show of 2022-2023 SeasonVergennes Opera House Announces BRASS & REEDS As Opening Show of 2022-2023 Season
September 28, 2022

“Brass & Reeds” is the umbrella name the all-volunteer Friends of the Vergennes Opera House has given to their season opening show, which take place on Friday, October 7, 7:30pm.
Springer Opera House Set To Premiere A New Children's Theatre Play Based On The Life Of Ruby BridgesSpringer Opera House Set To Premiere A New Children's Theatre Play Based On The Life Of Ruby Bridges
September 28, 2022

The Springer Children's Theatre will premiere a new commissioned play, Look Forward: The Ruby Bridges Story, September 30 through October 9 in McClure Theatre at the Springer.