Broadway Podcast Network Launches THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHIN

The Broadway Podcast Network is bringing The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin into its curated lineup of programming, making it the first kids/teen show on the platform's roster, the company said. The announcement comes as BPNreleases the first episode of the cabaret/variety show's second season, featuring Luke Islam (America's Got Talent Golden Buzzer, Mighty Ducks/Disney +), Carly Gendell (School of Rock - original Broadway cast, and The Perfect Fit), and Grace DeAmicis (Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Perfect Fit). https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/the-early-night-show-with-joshua-turchin/



"This is the first kids and young adult program to launch on our roster. We're very excited to present the performances and discussions Joshua and his celebrity guests plan to share with the world," says Alan Seales, BPN Co-Founder. "Kids rule!" adds BPN Co-Founder Dori Berinstein. "We're thrilled to welcome Joshua, The Early Night Show and all these incredible young guests to the Broadway Podcast Network. With spectacular performances and kid-centric discussions on the art of creating art, Joshua is bringing an exciting and important voice to BPN."



13-year-old Turchin adds: "I'm so honored that BPN would pair up with me to provide a voice for kids and teens in the Broadway community - introduce emerging talent and to share my love of music, comedy and entertainment with talented artists from Broadway, TV and film."



Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, Trevor, The Perfect Fit) enjoys watching late night television, but doesn't stay up late because... well, he's still a kid. His love for late-night television inspired him to create "The Early Night Show" to bring a variety show of Broadway guests, comedy and original music to audiences of all ages. The Early Night Show began as a cabaret variety series at The Green Room 42, and later transformed into a virtual setting to help raise funds and awareness to The Actors Fund, which supports those in the entertainment industry who were suddenly unemployed. Like many, Turchin was in rehearsal for the upcoming Off-Broadway musical, Trevor the Musical, when the show was put on pause due to the Broadway shutdown.



Joshua Turchin is known around the entertainment industry as a multi-hyphenate; he's a singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer, music director, accompanist, and writer. He was most recently in rehearsal for the NYC premiere of Trevor the Musical prior to the "pause" due to COVID-19. Prior to that, Joshua finished his run as the first young adult to ever be a part of a Forbidden Broadway cast and received rave reviews as a cast member in Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. As a musician/composer, Joshua plays more than 11 instruments, including piano, drums, guitar and ukulele and recently had his musical, The Perfect Fit, premiere at the Rave Theater Festival in NYC where it won Best Book. He is an accomplished actor, having toured the US in two Broadway National Tours, performed as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at the Hollywood Bowl, and has worked on a developmental lab of a new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, among many other professional projects. He is a regular comedy personality heard throughout the US on iHeartRadio, and his voice has been heard throughout the world on various animated series and commercials including Nick Jr. and Pixar, and several Broadway cast recordings and developmental works. He has worked as a professional accompanist in and around NYC since he was 10, including music directing at 54 Below, The Green Room 42 and more. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the cabaret series.





