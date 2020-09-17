Broadway On Demand to Stream ANNA KARENINA From the Moscow Operetta Theatre
ANNA KARENINA will be streamed this Saturday, September 19 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.
Broadway On Demand, the new streaming platform for theater devotees, is proud to stream Anna Karenina based on the novel by Leo Tolstoy, captured on film in front of a live audience from the Moscow Operetta Theatre, this Saturday, September 19 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT, only on BroadwayOnDemand.com.
This Anna Karenina, presented in Russian with English subtitles, is a spectacular, breathtaking, high-tech musical production based on the masterpiece by Leo Tolstoy. The dramatic and tumultuous love story between Anna Karenina and a dashing military officer, Alexey Vronsky, takes place amidst the glitter and luxury of the Russian nobility in the second half of the 19th century. The musical's characters struggle with overwhelming love and betrayal, passion and duty, and hope and desperation. Although almost a century and a half has passed since the time of the story, the timeless quality of events unfolding before the audience remains both gripping and touching.
The production was captured on film in front of a live theatre audience in 2018.
Watch the trailer below!
The production features music from composer Roman Ignatyev and a new libretto by Yuliy Kim, one of Russia's foremost contemporary songwriters. The company includes, Ekaterina Guseva, Sergey Lee, Alexander Marakulin, Natalia Bystrova, Denis Demkiv, Andrey Alexandrin, Karine Asiryan, Maxim Zausalin, Oxana Lesnichaya, Lika Rulla, Alexander Markelov, Ella Merkulova, and Stanislav Bezgin.
Pay Per View tickets are available on Saturday, September 19 at 7:00 PM ET for $5.99, and a 48-hour rental period is available for $5.99 after the Pay Per View event.
To purchase streaming access please visit: http://bit.ly/AKarenina
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Fauci on the Return of Theatre: 'We [Could] Gradually Approach True Normal as We Get Through 2021'
As we pass six months since the lights of Broadway last lit up the theatre district, much talk has ensued concerning when theatre might realistically ...
Royally Good News: SIX Will Be The First Musical Returning To The West End Since Lockdown!
Electrifying musical phenomenon SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will become the first West End musical to resume performances in a West End theatre w...
Sarah Jessica Parker Talks PLAZA SUITE, New York City Reopening and More With Andy Cohen
Sarah Jessica Parker joined Andy Cohen live on the air today. During their conversation, Sarah Jessica Parker gave an update on her play Plaza Suite a...
Volume II of All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Concept Album to be Released This Week
On September 18, we will see the release of She Is Risen: Volume II, the hotly awaited follow-up that brings together the extraordinary team that made...
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandon Victor Dixon, Rory O'Malley and More Unite for #MeBecomesWe
Brandon Victor Dixon and Ashley 'Monet''s WeAre Foundation and Rory O'Malley and Kristen Wyatt's Belt The Vote are uniting the theatre community in a ...
Kenny Ortega Says - 'I'd love to do HOCUS POCUS on Broadway'
Forbes has reported that Kenny Ortega would love to bring Hocus Pocus to Broadway! The director/choreographer shared, 'a?oeIa??d love to do Hocus Pocu...