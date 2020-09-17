Broadway On Demand to Stream ANNA KARENINA From the Moscow Operetta Theatre

ANNA KARENINA will be streamed this Saturday, September 19 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

Broadway On Demand, the new streaming platform for theater devotees, is proud to stream Anna Karenina based on the novel by Leo Tolstoy, captured on film in front of a live audience from the Moscow Operetta Theatre, this Saturday, September 19 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT, only on BroadwayOnDemand.com.

This Anna Karenina, presented in Russian with English subtitles, is a spectacular, breathtaking, high-tech musical production based on the masterpiece by Leo Tolstoy. The dramatic and tumultuous love story between Anna Karenina and a dashing military officer, Alexey Vronsky, takes place amidst the glitter and luxury of the Russian nobility in the second half of the 19th century. The musical's characters struggle with overwhelming love and betrayal, passion and duty, and hope and desperation. Although almost a century and a half has passed since the time of the story, the timeless quality of events unfolding before the audience remains both gripping and touching.

The production was captured on film in front of a live theatre audience in 2018.

The production features music from composer Roman Ignatyev and a new libretto by Yuliy Kim, one of Russia's foremost contemporary songwriters. The company includes, Ekaterina Guseva, Sergey Lee, Alexander Marakulin, Natalia Bystrova, Denis Demkiv, Andrey Alexandrin, Karine Asiryan, Maxim Zausalin, Oxana Lesnichaya, Lika Rulla, Alexander Markelov, Ella Merkulova, and Stanislav Bezgin.

Pay Per View tickets are available on Saturday, September 19 at 7:00 PM ET for $5.99, and a 48-hour rental period is available for $5.99 after the Pay Per View event.

To purchase streaming access please visit: http://bit.ly/AKarenina

