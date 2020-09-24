Broadway On Demand Launches 'Broadway Access Pro'
Artists currently involved include Christian Borle, George Salazar, Lindsay Mendez, Laura Osnes, and more!
Broadway On Demand has launched Broadway Access Pro, a subscription service dedicated to individuals interested in taking master classes and training courses from Broadway's most celebrated creators.
Artists currently involved include Taye Diggs, Christian Borle, Tara Rubin, George Salazar, Julie Taymor, Lindsay Mendez, Laura Osnes, Michael R. Jackson, Savion Glover, and more!
Broadway Access Pro provides essential master classes and top performer training from Broadway stars and creators. Unlock secrets from Broadway's industry leaders with over 250 episodes of content, featuring more than 100 Broadway icons and 45 Tony Award Winners. Access a full suite of exclusive Broadway education content, including programs on acting, dance, producing, directing, audition technique, accent courses, business coaching, performer focused fitness and more. Learn from Broadway's Best at home or on-the-go with Broadway Access Pro.
Whether you're looking to sharpen your vocal and dance skills, learn how to get cast in a Broadway musical from casting directors, or get an inside look at the creative process of designing a show for the stage - Broadway professionals share secrets about their technique and process. Support the arts and the artists you love and respect.
Learn more at https://get.broadwayaccess.com/pages/pro.
