Broadway Marquees to be Lit With 'No Casino' Message Ahead of Final Times Square Casino Hearing

As the final hearing on a proposed Times Square casino comes this Thursday, the marquees of 14 Broadway theaters, including the Majestic, Palace, Samuel J. Friedman, and the St. James will light up with “NO Crime, NO Chaos, NO Casino” and “No Times Square Casino” message from 10:30am to 12 noon, urging members of the public to contact their local elected officials to oppose a destructive casino in the Theatre District.

People from across the theater community, neighbors and local non-profit organizations will also gather Thursday at 1:30pm outside 235 West 44th Street as they line up for the hearing and hold a media availability on their opposition to the casino.

The latest Tulchin Research poll released this past Monday shows 67 percent of voters in the surrounding neighborhood oppose a Times Square casino, and 64 percent would be less likely to vote for a candidate who supports the casino.

The No Times Square Casino Coalition is a grassroots campaign that has grown to more than 35 organizations, including IATSE—the largest union on Broadway representing 7 locals and 168,000 workers across North America—the United Federation of Teachers, social service providers like the Ali Forney Center and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, as well as resident groups like the Hell’s Kitchen Neighborhood Association and Westside Neighborhood Alliance.

Coalition members include:

54 Below

American Bus Association

ATPAM

Audience Rewards

Bar Centrale

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

CHEKPEDS

Council of Chelsea Block Associations

Encore Community Services

Entertainment Community Fund

Hell’s Kitchen Block Alliance

Hell’s Kitchen Neighborhood Association

The Hippodrome

IATSE Local One

IATSE Local 306

IATSE Local 751

IATSE Local 764

IATSE Local 798

Joe Allen

National Organization for Women NYC (NOW-NYC)

Orso

Project FIND

Sardi’s

TDF

Times Square Church

The Ali Forney Center

The Broadway League

The Shubert Organization

The Voice of Student Youth & Travel

The West 45th Street Block Association

The West 47th/48th Street Block Association

United Federation of Teachers (UFT)

United Scenic Artists 829

Westside Neighborhood Alliance