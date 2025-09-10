Broadway Marquees to be Lit With 'No Casino' Message Ahead of Final Times Square Casino Hearing

Theatres include the Majestic, Palace, Samuel J. Friedman, the St. James and more.
As the final hearing on a proposed Times Square casino comes this Thursday, the marquees of 14 Broadway theaters, including the Majestic, Palace, Samuel J. Friedman, and the St. James will light up with “NO Crime, NO Chaos, NO Casino” and “No Times Square Casino” message from 10:30am to 12 noon, urging members of the public to contact their local elected officials to oppose a destructive casino in the Theatre District.
People from across the theater community, neighbors and local non-profit organizations will also gather Thursday at 1:30pm outside 235 West 44th Street as they line up for the hearing and hold a media availability on their opposition to the casino.
The latest Tulchin Research poll released this past Monday shows 67 percent of voters in the surrounding neighborhood oppose a Times Square casino, and 64 percent would be less likely to vote for a candidate who supports the casino.
The No Times Square Casino Coalition is a grassroots campaign that has grown to more than 35 organizations, including IATSE—the largest union on Broadway representing 7 locals and 168,000 workers across North America—the United Federation of Teachers, social service providers like the Ali Forney Center and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, as well as resident groups like the Hell’s Kitchen Neighborhood Association and Westside Neighborhood Alliance.
Coalition members include:
54 Below
American Bus Association
ATPAM
Audience Rewards
Bar Centrale
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
CHEKPEDS
Council of Chelsea Block Associations
Encore Community Services
Entertainment Community Fund
Hell’s Kitchen Block Alliance
Hell’s Kitchen Neighborhood Association
The Hippodrome
IATSE Local One
IATSE Local 306
IATSE Local 751
IATSE Local 764
IATSE Local 798
Joe Allen
National Organization for Women NYC (NOW-NYC)
Orso
Project FIND
Sardi’s
TDF
Times Square Church
The Ali Forney Center
The Broadway League
The Shubert Organization
The Voice of Student Youth & Travel
The West 45th Street Block Association
The West 47th/48th Street Block Association
United Federation of Teachers (UFT)
United Scenic Artists 829
Westside Neighborhood Alliance
