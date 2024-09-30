Broadway Licensing Acquires Rights to WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Licensing has acquired rights to the musical, Water For Elephants.

With music and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co. and book by Rick Elice, the company has secured worldwide licensing rights to the title. Based on the 2006 bestselling novel by Sara Gruen, Water for Elephants was also adapted into a movie in 2011, starring Reese Witherspoon, and produced by 20th Century Studios.

Water for Elephants, which began Broadway performances in February 2024, is a breathtaking theatrical experience, blending romance, drama, and the unforgettable world of a traveling circus during the Great Depression. Featuring captivating characters, Water for Elephants delivers an emotional journey, with riveting songs and an opportunity for rich ensemble performances.

"It is with some pride and excitement that we, at Broadway Licensing, announce the signing of the show into our ever-expanding catalogue," says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG.

Broadway Licensing currently represents musical titles by the authors of Water for Elephants, including The Old Man and The Old Moon, The Nightmare Story, and The Mountain Song, composed by PigPen Theatre Co, and The Cher Show with a book by Rick Elice.

As the newest title in Broadway Licensing’s distinguished lineup, Water for Elephants joins the ranks of other celebrated musicals such as A Night with Janis Joplin, Hedwig and the Angry Inch , Ride the Cyclone, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

“We’re eager to see how directors and designers create their own vision of the Benzini Brothers traveling circus,” Chapin concludes. “Water for Elephants is a perfect addition to Broadway Licensing’s diverse collection of musicals.”

Further announcements will be made when Water for Elephants becomes available for licensing. Those interested in producing the show can sign up for availability updates at: broadwaylicensing.com.