Broadway Legend Betty Buckley Joins Cast of The CW's SUPERGIRL

Star of stage and screen, Betty Buckley, has joined the cast of SUPERGIRL on The CW, according to TV Insider. The Tony winner will portray Patricia Arias, the adoptive mother of Supergirl's soon-to-be villain, Samantha, played by Odette Annable.



According to The CW, "the Arias women have been estranged since Sam became a TEEN MOM and "their relationship is made all the more complex by the SECRETS Patricia holds." Given that Sam is actually Reign, the genetically designed, world-killing weapon we first peeped in May's season finale being sent to Earth from a cabal of hooded Kryptonians before the planet exploded, it's highly possible that one of those SECRETS the "honest, but stubborn" Patricia is sitting on includes the still-unaware Sam's otherworldly and lethal origins."



Buckley, who originated the role of Grizabella in Broadway's CATS, will first appear in the role in the seventh episode of the current season titled 'Wake Up.' SUPERGIRL premieres Oct. 9, 8/7c, The CW.

Buckley most recently appeared on Broadway in 1997's TRIUMPH OF LOVE. Her other Broadway credits include SUNSET BOULEVARD, CARRIE, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, SONG AND DANCE, PIPPIN and 1776. The Broadway legend will return to Joe's Pub with her band and a new collection of songs on October 12-15. Click here for more details!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

