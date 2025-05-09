Broadway League Launches 'East to Broadway' to Celebrate and Engage AANHPI Communities

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway League has unveiled East to Broadway, a new audience development initiative aimed at connecting with and empowering Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities.

Modeled after successful programs like Black to Broadway and ¡Viva! Broadway, the initiative seeks to create a more inclusive Broadway experience through culturally resonant programming and long-term community engagement.

Launched on May 7 during AANHPI Heritage Month, the kickoff event featured a performance of the Tony-nominated musical Maybe Happy Ending, followed by a talkback at the Museum of Broadway. Moderated by founding member Kevin Lin, the conversation included creators Will Aronson and Hue Park, director Michael Arden, and cast members Darren Criss, Marcus Choi, and Dez Duron.

“The Broadway League is dedicated to supporting great storytelling and community programs that elevate the many voices of theater,” said League president Jason Laks.

East to Broadway previously partnered with Roundabout Theatre Company for a similar event around Yellow Face and will continue to host events that amplify AANHPI voices and foster belonging in the theatre community.

More at easttobroadway.com.