Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway League Confirms Hope to Re-Open Broadway Shows By September

NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio announced plans to fully reopen New York City on July 1 and Broadway soon after.

Apr. 29, 2021  
Broadway League Confirms Hope to Re-Open Broadway Shows By September

As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to fully reopen New York City on July 1. Broadway is expected to return in September.

"I'd say you should expect Broadway full strength in September," he said on Morning Joe. "But I'd love to see some of the smaller shows up in July and August."

Now the Broadway League has confirmed hope in his plan, issuing the following statement:

"The Broadway League has been working closely with State and City officials on plans for safely restarting the Broadway industry, welcoming audiences, and bringing our workforce back. Today's remarks by the mayor give us further optimism that Broadway productions can resume this fall, beginning in September, and we look forward to providing more details about reopening in the coming weeks."


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Arielle Jacobs
Arielle Jacobs

Related Articles
Mayor de Blasio Plans to Fully Reopen New York City on July 1 Photo

Mayor de Blasio Plans to Fully Reopen New York City on July 1

Cuomo Announces Capacity Increases for Offices, Gyms & More Photo

Cuomo Announces Capacity Increases for Offices, Gyms & More

Movie Theaters, Museums, and More Increase Capacity Beginning Today Photo

Movie Theaters, Museums, and More Increase Capacity Beginning Today

Will Broadway Re-Open with Less Than 8 Shows Per Week? Photo

Will Broadway Re-Open with Less Than 8 Shows Per Week?


More Hot Stories For You