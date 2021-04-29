Broadway League Confirms Hope to Re-Open Broadway Shows By September

As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to fully reopen New York City on July 1. Broadway is expected to return in September.

"I'd say you should expect Broadway full strength in September," he said on Morning Joe. "But I'd love to see some of the smaller shows up in July and August."

Now the Broadway League has confirmed hope in his plan, issuing the following statement:

"The Broadway League has been working closely with State and City officials on plans for safely restarting the Broadway industry, welcoming audiences, and bringing our workforce back. Today's remarks by the mayor give us further optimism that Broadway productions can resume this fall, beginning in September, and we look forward to providing more details about reopening in the coming weeks."