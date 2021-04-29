Mayor de Blasio Plans to Fully Reopen New York City on July 1

In an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe this morning, De Blasio announced that he plans to fully reopen New York City on July 1. Broadway is expected to return in September.

"Our plan is to fully reopen New York City on July 1st," he said. "We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength."

de Blasio went on to say, "What we're seeing is people have gotten vaccinated in extraordinary numbers. We know the vaccination effort is going to grow and grow, we have to keep working hard at that."

On the topic of Broadway, de Blasio said that will come a bit later.

"I'd say you should expect Broadway full strength in September," he said. "But I'd love to see some of the smaller shows up in July and August."

This comes after Andrew Cuomo recently announced that the state of New York will lift dining curfews statewide and a ban on bar seating in the city starting in May. Seating at bars will be allowed in New York City starting May 3, while outdoor dining curfews of midnight are set to end by May 17. Meantime, indoor dining curfews will expire May 31.

Theaters are currently allowed to open at 33%, with movie theaters allowed at 33% capacity. Museums, zoos, aquariums, as well as the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, are all allowed to fill to 50% capacity.