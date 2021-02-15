Broadway Jukebox: 40 Political Anthems for Presidents' Day!

Between the election and the inauguration, politics has very much been in the foreground this past year, and this Presidents' Day, we're celebrating in song! BroadwayWorld has pulled together 40 of our favorite songs from musicals with political messages.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Ragtime, Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson, 1776, Newsies, Assassins, South Pacific, Hamilton, Hair, Fiorello!, Urinetown, Grey Gardens, Merrily We Roll Along, and many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song with a political message stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales! Plus, bundle up for a Broadway snow day, celebrate Black History Month, and get ready for Spring!