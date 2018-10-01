Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/30/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 9/30/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Up for the week by attendance was: ANASTASIA (15.5%), WAITRESS (7.5%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (6.5%), BEAUTIFUL (3.5%), HEAD OVER HEELS (1.9%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (1.4%), WICKED (1.4%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (1.2%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (0.9%), MEAN GIRLS (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance was: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT (-18.0%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-10.5%), THE NAP (-4.8%), MY FAIR LADY (-3.7%), FROZEN (-3.5%), ALADDIN (-2.9%), KINKY BOOTS (-2.5%), SUMMER (-1.4%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-1.0%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-0.9%), BERNHARDT/HAMLET (-0.8%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.2%), CHICAGO (-0.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.1%),

