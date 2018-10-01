Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/30/18

Oct. 1, 2018  

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 9/30/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Up for the week by attendance was: ANASTASIA (15.5%), WAITRESS (7.5%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (6.5%), BEAUTIFUL (3.5%), HEAD OVER HEELS (1.9%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (1.4%), WICKED (1.4%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (1.2%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (0.9%), MEAN GIRLS (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance was: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT (-18.0%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-10.5%), THE NAP (-4.8%), MY FAIR LADY (-3.7%), FROZEN (-3.5%), ALADDIN (-2.9%), KINKY BOOTS (-2.5%), SUMMER (-1.4%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-1.0%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-0.9%), BERNHARDT/HAMLET (-0.8%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.2%), CHICAGO (-0.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.1%),

