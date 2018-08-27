Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/26/18

Aug. 27, 2018  

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 8/26/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Up for the week by attendance was: ANASTASIA (6.9%), STRAIGHT WHITE MEN (5.3%), COME FROM AWAY (0.4%), SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance was: WAITRESS (-22.6%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-12.2%), WICKED (-8.4%), KINKY BOOTS (-6.4%), CHICAGO (-6.0%), HEAD OVER HEELS (-5.9%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-4.1%), BEAUTIFUL (-4.0%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-4.0%), GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER (-3.5%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-3.5%), CAROUSEL (-2.9%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (-2.1%), THE LION KING (-1.4%), SUMMER (-1.0%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.8%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-0.7%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-0.5%), FROZEN (-0.5%), ALADDIN (-0.4%), MEAN GIRLS (-0.1%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.1%),

