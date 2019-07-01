Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/30/19

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 6/30/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Up for the week by attendance was: BE MORE CHILL (9.6%), THE PROM (5.8%), THE FERRYMAN (5.5%), WAITRESS (5.2%), KISS ME, KATE (4.7%), ALL MY SONS (2.8%), THE CHER SHOW (1.9%), WICKED (0.9%), BURN THIS (0.4%),

Down for the week by attendance was: KING KONG (-9.8%), BEAUTIFUL (-5.9%), CHICAGO (-5.4%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-4.8%), TOOTSIE (-3.2%), MY FAIR LADY (-3%), OKLAHOMA! (-2.6%), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME (-1.9%), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (-1.9%), INK (-0.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.6%), MEAN GIRLS (-0.6%), BEETLEJUICE (-0.5%), ALADDIN (-0.5%), FROZEN (-0.4%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (-0.4%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.1%), THE LION KING (-0.1%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-0.1%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You