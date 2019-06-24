Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/23/19

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 6/23/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (10.1%), WAITRESS (8.6%), THE FERRYMAN (6.6%), BE MORE CHILL (6.5%), MY FAIR LADY (6.3%), KISS ME, KATE (6%), THE PROM (5.8%), BURN THIS (5.6%), FROZEN (4.6%), THE CHER SHOW (3.8%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (3.1%), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (3%), TOOTSIE (2.8%), MEAN GIRLS (2.8%), KING KONG (1.6%), BEETLEJUICE (1.5%), ALL MY SONS (1.5%), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME (1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.9%), WICKED (0.8%), ALADDIN (0.6%), COME FROM AWAY (0.3%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.2%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance was: BEAUTIFUL (-6.3%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-4.1%), OKLAHOMA! (-3.7%), INK (-0.7%), CHICAGO (-0.1%),

