Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/16/19

Up for the week by attendance was: THE FERRYMAN (8.5%), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (8%), BEETLEJUICE (5.3%), MY FAIR LADY (3.3%), KING KONG (2.9%), MEAN GIRLS (2.6%), FROZEN (2.1%), CHICAGO (1.5%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (0.9%), BEAUTIFUL (0.8%), ALADDIN (0.3%), OKLAHOMA! (0.3%), HAMILTON (0.2%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-16.2%), THE PROM (-6.9%), TOOTSIE (-5.9%), KISS ME, KATE (-4.3%), BURN THIS (-3.4%), BE MORE CHILL (-3.3%), THE CHER SHOW (-2.7%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-2.4%), ALL MY SONS (-1.7%), WICKED (-0.8%), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (-0.6%), INK (-0.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.3%), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME (-0.2%), HADESTOWN (-0.1%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.1%), WAITRESS (-0.1%),

