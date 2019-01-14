Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/13/19

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/13/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: WAITRESS (26.5%), THE BAND'S VISIT (12.2%), THE NEW ONE (9.8%), THE WAVERLY GALLERY (8.3%), AMERICAN SON (4%), THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT (3.2%), THE FERRYMAN (1.3%), NETWORK (0.1%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-19.3%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-18.5%), ANASTASIA (-11.2%), KINKY BOOTS (-10.5%), WICKED (-7%), MY FAIR LADY (-6.9%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-5.9%), CHICAGO (-5.9%), FROZEN (-5.6%), ALADDIN (-4.7%), TRUE WEST (-3.9%), BEAUTIFUL (-3.3%), THE LION KING (-2.7%), THE CHER SHOW (-1.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.9%), MEAN GIRLS (-0.5%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-0.2%), CHOIR BOY (-0.2%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.1%), THE PROM (-0.1%),

