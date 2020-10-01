Broadway Green Alliance to Host Panel on Climate Change Moderated by Lauren Patten
The panel takes place on Oct 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
Broadway Green Alliance will host a virtual discussion via Zoom, called It's Not a Moment it's a Youth Climate Movement on Oct 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
From Greta Thunberg leading a global collective of youth in striking for our climate every Friday, to Mari Copeny advocating for clean water in her hometown of Flint, Michigan, youth climate activists are taking center stage. What motivates our world's youth to protect our planet? What are the challenges they continue to face in order to ignite change?
Moderated by Jagged Little Pill's Lauren Patten, join this panel of passionate youth environmentalists from around the world who are not afraid to stand up for our planet.
Each panelist will explore what it means to be a climate activist in their region of the world and talk about what inspires them to act for the future of our planet. This session will connect us to an international movement of climate action and motivate us to make change in our own communities.
Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAod-mtqzsjE9bicJ9vMz2mukxi5ZzXKZ3_
More Hot Stories For You
-
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Reimagined 2020-2021 Season Featuring Virtual Concerts, Original Productions and More
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced today the reimagined 2020-2021 season. Paper Mill Playhouse will move forward with a mostly digital season, includi...
Voting Now Open for Season 2 of Next on Stage!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to place your vote!...
VIDEO: FROZEN Star Josh Gad Recaps the Events of 2020 as Olaf
Josh Gad challenged 1500 of his followers to register to vote or verify their voter registration and in return, he would recap the odyssey of 2020 as ...
Ellen's Stardust Diner Will Reopen Its Doors on October 1
Ellen's Stardust Diner will reopen its doors once again! The restaurant, famous for its singing wait staff, will be open for patrons beginning on Thur...
Steps on Broadway Announces Passing of Founder Carol Paumgarten
Steps on Broadway, the internationally recognized dance training center, announced today that its Founder, Carol Paumgarten, passed away on Thursday e...
Kristin Chenoweth Joins Film Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES
Kristin Chenoweth has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl's book The Witches....