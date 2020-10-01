Broadway Green Alliance to Host Panel on Climate Change Moderated by Lauren Patten

The panel takes place on Oct 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

Broadway Green Alliance will host a virtual discussion via Zoom, called It's Not a Moment it's a Youth Climate Movement on Oct 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

From Greta Thunberg leading a global collective of youth in striking for our climate every Friday, to Mari Copeny advocating for clean water in her hometown of Flint, Michigan, youth climate activists are taking center stage. What motivates our world's youth to protect our planet? What are the challenges they continue to face in order to ignite change?

Moderated by Jagged Little Pill's Lauren Patten, join this panel of passionate youth environmentalists from around the world who are not afraid to stand up for our planet.

Each panelist will explore what it means to be a climate activist in their region of the world and talk about what inspires them to act for the future of our planet. This session will connect us to an international movement of climate action and motivate us to make change in our own communities.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAod-mtqzsjE9bicJ9vMz2mukxi5ZzXKZ3_

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You