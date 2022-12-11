Broadway Gift Ideas- A 2022 Holiday Guide!

The holidays are just around the corner! For those who are in need of last-minute gift ideas for your theater-loving friends and family members (or even if you just want to treat yourself), BroadwayWorld is here to help with a Broadway-themed holiday gift guide for you!

Holiday Listening:

Give the gift of Audible. Enjoy the best seat in the house...wherever you are! Audible Theater's new season of audio plays gives you extraordinary performances in plays written to be heard. The new lineup of Theater listens includes chills, laughs, songs, and from-the-heart passion. From titles like Where You'll Fine Me with Jason Gotay and Complicity Island from Nick Jones, you and your loved ones can celebrate any occasion with Audible! Learn more!

Shop for a Cause:

The Broadway Cares Store can be used year-round for all-occasion gift-giving. Here you can find that perfect gift for yourself or for the theater-lover in your life. There are new additions to the Broadway Cares Collection, which feature logos from your favorite shows that have played on Broadway this past season, and the Broadway Cares Classic Collection, which includes timeless gift ideas which honor the classic musicals of Broadway. Check out what's new this holiday season!

Broadway Merch:

Can't get to New York to pick up merch from your loved one's favorite Broadway show? You can shop all things Broadway at BroadwayWorld's Shop! Snag apparel from Hamilton, souvenirs from Some Like It Hot, accessories from Hadestown, and so much more! Plus, stock up on theatre-themed gifts for the Broadway lover in your life. Start shooping today!

Theatre Reads:

2022 has been a big year for new releases from some of your favorite Broadway perosnalities, including Derek McLane, Harvey Fierstein, Ali Stroker, Beowulf Boritt, Alex Timbers, Mandy Gonzalez and more! Purchase online or in-person from one of Broadway's favorite new haunts, The Drama Book Shop, or consider a gift card!

Holiday Streaming:

Give the gift of Broadway from the comfort of your home with a subscription to BroadwayHD. From the finest productions of Shakespeare to Tony Award-winning blockbusters, BroadwayHD has something for all the theater fans in your life. Subscribe today!

BroadwayWorld's Stage Door:

What could be better this holiday season than giving someone the gift of their favorite Broadway performer? BroadwayWorld has you covered with Stage Door, which allows you to book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more! Book an experience.

The Museum of Broadway:

Looking for something extra special to do on your next trip to NYC? Get your tickets now for the brand new Museum of Broadway! Guests travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments through a series of exhibits that showcase - and show off - spectacular costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Buy tickets now!

Photo Credit: Monique Carboni

Give Back with Charity Buzz:

Whether you're trying to shop for someone who has everything, determined to wow the Broadway afficanado in your life, or want to indulge in a dream experience for yourself, there's one shop you must visit - Charitybuzz . Every single experience and item curated for this holiday season at Charitybuzz.com generates impact through nonprofit partnerships. View all Broadway and theatre auctions.

Tickets to a Broadway show:

What are you waiting for? Have an experience of a lifetime at one of Broadway's long-running or incoming shows! Buy tickets today!