Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Moves Online; Events Include Virtual Meet-and-Greets With Ben Platt and More!

The event will take place on Sunday September 20, 2020.

The biggest day for Broadway fans is going virtual for the first time in the event's history when the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returns on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic is preventing the traditional community gathering in the heart of NYC's Theater District. So Broadway Cares is taking the highly anticipated event online with all the features you love from the in-person event: live and silent auctions, one-on-one video chats with Broadway stars and the opportunity to bring home theatrical collectables.

Early bidding begins today on silent and live auction items at broadwaycares.org. Live auction lots already up for bidding online include virtual Zoom meet-and-greets with Jonathan Groff, Bernadette Peters, Plaza Suite's Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick & John Benjamin Hickey, and Ben Platt, a virtual walk in the woods with Alan Cumming, opening night and party tickets to The Music Man and Plaza Suite, and more. This auction will culminate in a live Zoom-room bidding battle at 5 pm Eastern on September 20. Registration is now open at broadwaycares.org/auctionRSVP.

Nearly 100 silent auction items are up for bid including a Halloween costume worn by Tom Hiddleston, a musical phrase from Waitress handwritten and signed by Sara Bareilles and a signed edition of Barbra Streisand's Christmas CD.

In place of the fan favorite Autograph Table and Photo Booth, Broadway Cares will be offering a limited number of one-on-one video chats with Broadway stars. The special guests participating in the sessions will be announced next week.

Instead of tables of theatrical treasures from Broadway shows and organizations lining streets of the Theater District, special "flea market finds" and eBay "buy it now" bundles will offer fans another way to be part of the day. More info on these special offerings are at broadwaycares.org.

Every dollar donated during the virtual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised $870,167. Since 1987, the 33 editions of this highly anticipated annual event have raised $15.4 million.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You