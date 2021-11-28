Broadway Community to Gather at TKTS to Sing 'Sunday'

Members of the Broadway community will gather together to pay tribute to Stephen Sondheim on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the red TKTS steps in Times Square. A few speakers are expected including opening remarks by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a performance of 'Sunday'. Organizational help is being provided by the Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance and the City of New York.

At the same time, organized by Billy Bustamante, others will be gathering to sing the same tune at Central Park's Bethesda Fountain. (Gathering at 11:30am, singing at noon).

BroadwayWorld will bring more information as it becomes available.

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported on Friday, Broadway lost its greatest icon in Stephen Sondheim, who passed away at the age of 91. The legendary composer is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history.