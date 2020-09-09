Broadway Catch Up: September 9 - BE MORE CHILL Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Plus, watch former Rent cast members sing Will I?

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including a Be More Chill reunion, a reunion of former Rent cast members, and more!



Former Rent cast members perform 'Will I?'

Former cast members from various productions of Rent joined forces to perform "Will I?" as part as Be An #ArtsHero's Labor Day of Action.

The song was performed to highlight the economic crisis facing the American Arts & Culture Economy.

Be More Chill cast members reunite on Stars in the House!

Stars in the House continued last night with a BE MORE CHILL Reunion with Joe Iconis, George Salazar, Will Roland, Jason Tam, Britton Smith, Tiffany Mann, Katie Carlson, Lauren Marcus, Gerard Canonico, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Cameron Bond, Troy Iwata, Talia Suskauer, Joel Waggoner and Stephanie Hsu.

Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody get quizzed on pop culture!

Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody have stayed busy during the pandemic, with regular updates from their son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin, as proof.

Watch as the adorable couple takes a series of pop culture quizzes. Can they tell the difference between the Friends and Seinfeld theme songs? Can they keep up with the lingo of today's youth?

Pop Culture Quiz pt 6 pic.twitter.com/opnQuNCRyy - Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) September 3, 2020

Pop Culture Quiz pt 7 pic.twitter.com/0GnNXu1UFc - Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) September 4, 2020

Pop Culture Quiz pt 8 pic.twitter.com/lxc9GtwQzh - Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) September 5, 2020

Pop Culture Quiz pt 9 pic.twitter.com/EyDbjITVSB - Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) September 6, 2020

Pop Culture Quiz pt 10 (I'll Test you!!) pic.twitter.com/DzEfQ1yKwJ - Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) September 7, 2020

