Broadway Catch Up: September 3 - Taye Diggs, Auliʻi Cravalho, and More!

Watch Diggs do some Broadway choreography, Cravalho talks Moana, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Taye Diggs, Auliʻi Cravalho, and more!

Taye Diggs starts his morning with Broadway choreography!

Miss Broadway? So does Taye Diggs! The Broadway veteran shared his energizing Broadway routine on Twitter.

"What am I doing right now? I'll tell ya-- It's a box step! And what does a box step remind you of? I'll tell ya-- it's Broadway!" shared Diggs.

James Alonzo recreates 'A Brand New Day' from The Wiz!

Dancer/Choreographer James Alonzo has brought together a group of talented dancers to re-create A Brand New Day from The Wiz!

Alonzo shared on Facebook, "If anyone knows me, they know I love THE WIZ! It would be a dream to choreograph and/or dance for a Wiz on Broadway lol. So for my birthday I decided to put together a short video, recreating one of my favorite scenes from teh movie: A BRAND NEW DAY! We all know these last few months have been filled with a lot of dark days and moments, so here is a little light to shine in those dark corners! Also s/o to this amazing cast of dancers! They are truly the embodiment of talent!"

Auliʻi Cravalho talks Moana!

Auliʻi Cravalho was asked questions about Moana on The Kelly Clarkson Show! She also dishes on her new Netflix film "All Together Now."

School of Rock band members cover Fleetwood Mac!

Original cast members of Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock the Musical reunited this summer to create a music video to raise awareness for the non-profit, Brooklyn for Life.

Evie Dolan, Ethan Khusidman, Bobbi MacKenzie, Dante Melucci, Brandon Niederauer, and Jersey Sullivan chose to record a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop" both for the message of the song and because of their connection to Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. The same band played with Stevie Nicks in April, 2016 to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

