Broadway Catch Up: September 24 - Lauren Patten, Neil Patrick Harris, Betty Buckley, and More!

Patten sings Next to Normal, Buckley releases a music video, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Lauren Patten, Neil Patrick Harris, Betty Buckley, and more!

Lauren Patten performs 'Light' from Next to Normal!

On Monday, September 21st, Second Stage Theater's Virtual Benefit Celebration honored Trustee Angela Sun and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt for their extraordinary work, commitment to Second Stage and remarkable impact on American theater.

The evening concluded with a finale performance of "Light" from Next to Normal.

Neil Patrick Harris discusses his obsession with escape rooms!

On The Kelly Clarkson Show, Neil Patrick Harris reveals his family's favorite Halloween tradition and bonds over his love of escape rooms with Kelly. Plus, he dishes on his latest children's book, "The Magic Misfits: The Fourth Suit," and his new single-player board game, Box One.

Betty Buckley releases music video for 'For the Beauty of the Earth / Jesus Loves the Little Children'!

Betty Buckley has just released an all-new music video, in which she performs "For the Beauty of the Earth / Jesus Loves the Little Children" with the School of Arts & Enterprise Virtual Choir. The video was created to promote social justice, turn out voters in her home state, and solicit donations for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU.org), Save The Children (SaveTheChildren.org), Black Lives Matter (BlackLivesMatter.com); and Voto Latino (VotoLatino.org).

Carolee Carmello, Telly Leung, and more support Biden/Harris in 'The Soul of The Nation' music video!

Prominent members of the Broadway Community joined together to sing their support for the Biden/Harris Presidential ticket in "Soul of the Nation", lyrics (sung) by Christine Toy Johnson and (spoken) Notorious Pink, music by Kim D. Sherman and Scott Killian.

