Broadway Catch Up: September 17 - Lena Hall, Anthony Ramos, Neil Patrick Harris, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Lena Hall joins R&H Goes Pop!, Anthony Ramos performs his new song, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Lena Hall, Anthony Ramos, Neil Patrick Harris, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Lena Hall performs My Funny Valentine!

The next episode of the YouTube series R&H Goes Pop! - At Home will feature Broadway star Lena Hall performing a contemporary take on "My Funny Valentine" from the 1937 Rodgers & Hart musical Babes in Arms.

Neil Patrick Harris talks The Matrix 4!

Neil Patrick Harris called in to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show yesterday to promote his new book from The Magic Misfits franchise. While talking to Julia Cunningham, co-host of The Jess Cagle Show, Neil Patrick Harris spoke about the upcoming Matrix 4 movie, getting to be a part of it and working under director Lana Wachowski.

Josh Groban discusses performing virtually!

Josh Groban talked about having virtual concerts online on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Groban also talked about learning to cook, and played a game with Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa.

Anthony Ramos performs 'Stop', talks Hamilton, and more!

Anthony Ramos appeared as a guest recently on The Late Late Show with James Corden!

Ramos shared a performance of his new song "Stop" and chatted with Corden about the song, as well as the process of auditioning for "Hamilton" and more!

Jason Derulo reacts to his acting in Cats!

Jason Derulo looks back at the last time he visited "The Kelly Clarkson Show," including the jaw-dropping moment where he impersonated a feline on all fours. Plus, he talks about his new single, "Take You Dancing," and all the crazy things he's done to stay entertained during quarantine.

Related Articles