Broadway Catch Up: September 15 - Jeremy Jordan, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More!

Watch Jordan sing 'Grow For Me', Parker talks Plaza Suite, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Jeremy Jordan, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Jeremy Jordan sings 'Grow For Me'!

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Check out an exclusive clip from Jeremy Jordan's concert, which premiered on Sunday, featuring Jordan singing 'Grow For Me' from Little Shop of Horrors!

Sarah Jessica Parker talks Plaza Suite and more!

Andy Cohen celebrated 5 years of his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy today live on the air. Among his starry guest lineup was Broadway and television and film star, Sarah Jessica Parker,

She said, "We start previews March 19th. We open officially April 19th and March 19th will be a year and seven days, day that Broadway was shut down, which is, it kind of stuns me because this whole last, time has collapsed in the weirdest ways. Like it's moved incredibly quickly and it's moved like molasses."

N'Kenge, Joshua Colley, and more join Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party!

Last night's special guests were N'Kenge, Joshua Colley, Rena Strober, John McDaniel, Anthony Wayne and Marissa Rosen.

Daniel Dae Kim, Giancarlo Esposito, and more read Superman Radio Plays!

In addition to Kim and Esposito, Jason Alexander, Henry Winkler, Tony Shalhoub, Alfre Woodard, Wilson Cruz, and C.C.H. Pounder star in the readings.

Using original scripts from the decades-old Superman radio series, which was recently revived from the Warner Bros. Studios vault, this unique vision of the Man of Steel portrays him in a new and exciting way. Each episode provides a fresh translation with a new cast of actors for each role.

