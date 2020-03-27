Broadway Catch Up: Ruthie Ann Miles is Expecting, Patti LuPone Gives a Basement Tour, and More! - Week of March 3/23

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this week's highlights from some of our favorite stars, including Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruthie Ann Miles, Jordan Fisher, and more!

Every Friday, we'll be bringing you a new roundup from the past week, so be sure to check back with us weekly!

Patti LuPone gives a tour of her basement!

The iconic Broadway star showed off her jukebox, piano, pinball machine, and many more goodies.

Ruthie Ann Miles is expecting a baby!

The Broadway community is in need of some good news lately, and today we've received some!

"Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years...and now rejoice with us in this new life," Miles writes.

Andrew Lloyd Webber sings Hamilton!

Webber has engaged in a playoff on Twitter with fellow composer Lin-Manuel Miranda. His most recent response is singing one of Miranda's songs, You'll Be Back from Hamilton!

Sir Patrick Stewart reads Shakespeare!

At a time when social distancing is keeping us from live theatre, Patrick Stewart is doing his part by reading Shakespeare on Twitter!

Alice Ripley performs some Edward Albee!

The eccentric star went live on Instagram this weekend and performed a one-woman Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? while wearing a onesie.

Alice Ripley just went live on Insta and did a one-woman WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF in a onesie pic.twitter.com/NUbcg5cocv - Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) March 21, 2020

Legally Blonde stars take over TikTok!

Laura Bell Bundy, Andy Karl, and Orfeh got into character and re-created some iconic moments from the musical!

Caissie Levy covers Joni Mitchell!

The star sat down with her guitar to treat her fans to an acoustic cover of the Joni Mitchell song, "A Case of You."

Lin-Manuel Miranda sings some In the Heights!

The composer hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser, performing an acoustic rendition of the song "It Won't Be Long Now" from his Tony Award-winning musical, In the Heights.

Elizabeth Stanley performs an Alanis Morissette medley!

The Jagged Little Pill star took a seat at her keyboard or a short medley of hits to keep fans of the show entertained until Broadway is up and running!

Robbie Fairchild performs a rooftop dance!

The American In Paris star took advantage of the sunny weather during social distancing!

Heidi Blickenstaff sings for BC/EFA!

Blickenstaff has been taking to Instagram each day for the past week to give fans online performances to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Katharine McPhee sings 'My Heart Will Go On'!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are treating the world to beautiful music during this time of social distancing.

Linda Lavin and Billy Stritch perform live on Facebook!

The duo performed their second hump day concert live on Facebook on March 25. The concert featured performances of new songs, personal stories, and more.

Donny Osmond returns to his Joseph roots!

The performer put on his old Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat costume and performed 'Any Dream Will Do' on Instagram!

Norbert Leo Butz sings some Big Fish!

The Tony Award-winner took to social media today to deliver a favorite song from the musical Big Fish called "Daffodils". The song got an extra literal twist as Norbert sang it to a small patch of actual daffodils!

Harvey Fierstein makes a mask!

The star headed to his workshop to manufacture a face mask of his very own using latex, felt, and rubber bands.

Jordan Fisher sings Dear Evan Hansen!

The star was leading the show in the title role when the Broadway Shutdown happened. He took to TikTok is perform 'Waving Through a Window' as part of the #HappyAtHome series.





Related Articles