Broadway Catch Up: Ruthie Ann Miles is Expecting, Patti LuPone Gives a Basement Tour, and More! - Week of March 3/23
While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this week's highlights from some of our favorite stars, including Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruthie Ann Miles, Jordan Fisher, and more!
Every Friday, we'll be bringing you a new roundup from the past week, so be sure to check back with us weekly!
Patti LuPone gives a tour of her basement!
The iconic Broadway star showed off her jukebox, piano, pinball machine, and many more goodies.
I heard somebody wanted to see more of my basement. ? pic.twitter.com/fBea7emR6h- Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) March 23, 2020
So little time, but so much to show you! pic.twitter.com/W2nz6emFFz- Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) March 24, 2020
Ruthie Ann Miles is expecting a baby!
The Broadway community is in need of some good news lately, and today we've received some!
"Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years...and now rejoice with us in this new life," Miles writes.
Announcing our very happy news :)
A post shared by Ruthie Ann Miles (@ruthieannmiles) on Mar 21, 2020 at 2:36pm PDT
Andrew Lloyd Webber sings Hamilton!
Webber has engaged in a playoff on Twitter with fellow composer Lin-Manuel Miranda. His most recent response is singing one of Miranda's songs, You'll Be Back from Hamilton!
Hi mega maestro, probably not checkmate! - ALW #MusicInIsolation @Lin_Manuel https://t.co/8jlesozHuo pic.twitter.com/IuMt8f8xzE- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 21, 2020
Sir Patrick Stewart reads Shakespeare!
At a time when social distancing is keeping us from live theatre, Patrick Stewart is doing his part by reading Shakespeare on Twitter!
Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 21, 2020
Alice Ripley performs some Edward Albee!
The eccentric star went live on Instagram this weekend and performed a one-woman Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? while wearing a onesie.
Alice Ripley just went live on Insta and did a one-woman WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF in a onesie pic.twitter.com/NUbcg5cocv- Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) March 21, 2020
Legally Blonde stars take over TikTok!
Laura Bell Bundy, Andy Karl, and Orfeh got into character and re-created some iconic moments from the musical!
For all the kids whose productions of 'Legally Blonde The Musical' were cancelled due to #corona, I have posted videos on @TIKTOK where you can DUET with me. I am singing parts of songs where you can fill in the blanks or sing the harmony! AND I got some help from my other OG's @orfeh @andy_karl -their videos literally made me pee a little! Now they ain't perfect, I did them as fast as a could in my garage while my little one was napping but I wanted you to know I am thinking if you and I want to see ALL of your videos!! Go check em our and have fun! Remember we have to stay home and stay safe so we can sing FULL OUT next season. Right @jammyprod ? #quarantinethemusical #quarantine Oh, and if you don't see something you wanna sing here! I will take requests!!
A post shared by Laura Bell Bundy (@laurabellbundy) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:31pm PDT
Caissie Levy covers Joni Mitchell!
The star sat down with her guitar to treat her fans to an acoustic cover of the Joni Mitchell song, "A Case of You."
A post shared by Caissie Levy (@caissielevy) on Mar 23, 2020 at 2:57pm PDT
Lin-Manuel Miranda sings some In the Heights!
The composer hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser, performing an acoustic rendition of the song "It Won't Be Long Now" from his Tony Award-winning musical, In the Heights.
It Won't Be Long Now https://t.co/J89wp2Ypqd https://t.co/7oJp4pW60x- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 25, 2020
Elizabeth Stanley performs an Alanis Morissette medley!
The Jagged Little Pill star took a seat at her keyboard or a short medley of hits to keep fans of the show entertained until Broadway is up and running!
Robbie Fairchild performs a rooftop dance!
The American In Paris star took advantage of the sunny weather during social distancing!
Sending joy from my heart to yours at a time when there's so much to mourn. @emilykingmusic #emilyking #RemindMe @itsjarosz #coronarelief #dance @knovit this one is for you ❤️
A post shared by Robbie Fairchild (@robbiefairchild) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:43pm PDT
Heidi Blickenstaff sings for BC/EFA!
Blickenstaff has been taking to Instagram each day for the past week to give fans online performances to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Day 8. RIP Terrence McNally. ? BCEFA is fundraising for those in the theatrical community who are and will be affected by virus. If you can, please make a donation to BCEFA and a song request in the comments section here and I'll sing for you!! Good deal? Link in bio. @bcefa @rcreightonnyc #terrencemcnally #broadwaycaresequityfightsaids #ilovebroadway #washyourhands #broadwaybecause #thefullmonty #lifewithharold
A post shared by Heidi Blickenstaff (@heidiblick) on Mar 24, 2020 at 1:25pm PDT
Katharine McPhee sings 'My Heart Will Go On'!
Katharine McPhee and David Foster are treating the world to beautiful music during this time of social distancing.
Linda Lavin and Billy Stritch perform live on Facebook!
The duo performed their second hump day concert live on Facebook on March 25. The concert featured performances of new songs, personal stories, and more.
Donny Osmond returns to his Joseph roots!
The performer put on his old Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat costume and performed 'Any Dream Will Do' on Instagram!
My buddy @andrewlloydwebber asked to see videos of his followers singing "Any Dream Will Do". I couldn't pass on the opportunity to bust out my Joseph coat! Should I wear my coat of many colors to the dinner table tonight? ?#HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #TogetherAtHome
A post shared by Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) on Mar 25, 2020 at 7:30pm PDT
Norbert Leo Butz sings some Big Fish!
The Tony Award-winner took to social media today to deliver a favorite song from the musical Big Fish called "Daffodils". The song got an extra literal twist as Norbert sang it to a small patch of actual daffodils!
I did this musical called #bigfish #bigfishmusical. I got to sing this pretty ballad called "Daffodils" This was my attempt to recreate that stage magic for my love, my wife, Michelle. #neverworkwithchildrenoranimals #daffodilshortage (omg that hash tag has 100 posts)
A post shared by Norbert Leo Butz (@norbert_leo_butz) on Mar 25, 2020 at 2:28pm PDT
Harvey Fierstein makes a mask!
The star headed to his workshop to manufacture a face mask of his very own using latex, felt, and rubber bands.
This. pic.twitter.com/JtzJhTrplO- Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) March 26, 2020
Jordan Fisher sings Dear Evan Hansen!
The star was leading the show in the title role when the Broadway Shutdown happened. He took to TikTok is perform 'Waving Through a Window' as part of the #HappyAtHome series.