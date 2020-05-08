Broadway Catch Up: May 8 - Alex Brightman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, the Cast of HADESTOWN, and More!
While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Alex Brightman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, the cast of Hadestown, and more!
The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!
Alex Brightman and more perform 'I Don't Care Much'!
Brightman teamed up with Liam Fennecken, Brendan Jacob Smith and Jim Hogan for the Cabaret tune!
Andrew Lloyd Webber joins fans for their new 'Stick It To the Man' lyrics!
Earlier this week, Webber put the call out for fans to stick it to the man... in song, that is. Watch as he plays along with fans who have rewritten the lyrics to his School of Rock anthem!
We have loved hearing all of your brilliant lyrics to 'Stick It To The Man! See if you can spot yourself! - #TeamALW#HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #TogetherAtHome #HomeHappy pic.twitter.com/ni1CFJLDJN- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 7, 2020
Hadestown cast members tell us 'spring will come again'!
The new video posted to Twitter shows Andre De Shields, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, and more, each from their respective homes, speaking these inspirational words.
We're gonna sing it again. #SpringWillComeAgain pic.twitter.com/QWyDxQMjeX- Hadestown (@hadestown) May 5, 2020
Michael McGrath reflects on working on Little Me!
McGrath joined Roundabout's Off-Script series to talk about working on the show in 1998.
Robin de Jesus and Shirley Rumierk perform 'I Like Havana'!
The pair teamed up for the song as part of 52nd Street Project's Virtual Gala!
Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen and Donald Glover sing 'Hakuna Matata'!
The trio, who are all part of the voice cast for The Lion King live-action film, performed the song as part of The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, which airs Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, at 7pm EDT.