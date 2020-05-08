Broadway Catch Up: May 8 - Alex Brightman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, the Cast of HADESTOWN, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Alex Brightman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, the cast of Hadestown, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Alex Brightman and more perform 'I Don't Care Much'!

Brightman teamed up with Liam Fennecken, Brendan Jacob Smith and Jim Hogan for the Cabaret tune!

Andrew Lloyd Webber joins fans for their new 'Stick It To the Man' lyrics!

Earlier this week, Webber put the call out for fans to stick it to the man... in song, that is. Watch as he plays along with fans who have rewritten the lyrics to his School of Rock anthem!

Hadestown cast members tell us 'spring will come again'!

The new video posted to Twitter shows Andre De Shields, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, and more, each from their respective homes, speaking these inspirational words.

Michael McGrath reflects on working on Little Me!

McGrath joined Roundabout's Off-Script series to talk about working on the show in 1998.

The pair teamed up for the song as part of 52nd Street Project's Virtual Gala!

The trio, who are all part of the voice cast for The Lion King live-action film, performed the song as part of The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, which airs Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, at 7pm EDT.





