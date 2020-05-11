Broadway Catch Up: May 11 - Lesli Margherita, Harvey Fierstein, Patrick Page, Jake Gyllenhaal, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Lesli Margherita, Harvey Fierstein, Patrick Page, Jake Gyllenhaal, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more!

Lesli Margherita and Harvey Fierstein 'audition' for Mama Rose!

BC/EFA hosted Broadway Does Mother's Day yesterday! As part of the event, both Lesli Margherita and Harvey Fierstein created "audition tapes" for the role of Mama Rose. Both posted the full versions of their tapes on Facebook following the stream.

A bunch of Broadway ladies got together to create the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge: Broadway Edition. The video, created by Katie Goffman and Sara Andreas, kicked lockdown boredom by creating this epic mashup video, featuring the ladies of Broadway "fighting" each other, virtually!

Patrick Page performs from The Tempest!

Page performed the monologue as part of The Public Theater's Brave New Shakespeare challenge!

Jake Gyllenhaal sings original song 'Across the Way'!

As part of its Viral Monologues series, The 24 Hour Plays released a special "bonus track" yesterday - featuring Jake Gyllenhaal in "Across The Way," an original musical piece written especially for him by Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire.

Chicago cast members perform 'All That Jazz' choreography!

Cast members from Chicago on Broadway got together virtually for a performance of All That Jazz. The video, titled "Lysol That Jazz" was posted to cast member Jessica Ernest's YouTube channel.

Andrew Lloyd Webber plays 'Skimbleshanks the Railway Cat'!

Webber played the song as part of his Sunday Singalong series!





