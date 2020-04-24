Broadway Catch Up: April 24 - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nathan Lane, Debra Monk, and More!
While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's videos, from stars including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nathan Lane, Debra Monk, and more!
The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!
Andrew Lloyd Webber talks about Love Never Dies!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Love Never Dies. Watch as Webber explains how the show was created, and the hurdles the creative team overcame to make it a reality.
Nathan Lane shows off his theatre memorabilia!
Nathan Lane logged into THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert last night for a chat! He gives Stephen tour of his showbiz memorabilia and recalls a memory of meeting the legendary Walter Mathau.
Sir Patrick Stewart reads more Shakespeare!
Stewart continued his #ASonnetADay series with Sonnet 37!
Happy #StGeorgesDay and #ShakespeareDay! Here is Sonnet 37. #ASonnetADay pic.twitter.com/nmp0PzQcFo- Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) April 23, 2020
Debra Monk shares memories of working on Picnic!
As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, Monk is discussing her time working on Picnic in 1994!
Sophie Hearn performs a song from Life After!
Sophie Hearn made her Globe debut in 2019 in the American premiere of Life After. In this Flashbacks video, she talks about the musical and shares with us her performance of the song "Poetry."
Lauren Taslitz and Danny Ursetti premiere 'Built For Joy'!
To mark the occasion of their now postponed Lincoln Center concert as part of the Broadway's Future Songbook Series, musical theater writers Lauren Taslitz and Danny Ursetti have released a music video for their song "Built for Joy."
