Broadway Casting Director Alan Filderman Has Passed Away

Casting director Alan Filderman has passed away at the age of 70 following a battle with cancer. Filderman was a member of the casting team for several notable Broadway and Off-Broadway productions.

His credits include casting for The Boys in the Band Off-Broadway in 2010, starring Kevyn Morrow, Nick Westrate and more; the 2002 and 1990 Broadway productions of Once on This Island on Broadway starring LaChanze, and more.

Filderman also did the casting for Marie Christine on Broadway in 1999, starring Audra McDonald; Master Class on Broadway in 1995, starring Zoe Caldwell and Audra McDonald; and The High Rollers Social and Pleasure Club on Broadway in 1992 starring Michael McElroy, Nikki Rene, and Allen Toussain. Filderman was also a professor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts.