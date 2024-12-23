Broadway Buying Guide: December 23, 2024- HAMILTON Is Back on Top

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld.

This Week's Top Broadway Shows

1) Hamilton Buy Tickets from: $124 - History has its eyes on Hamilton. It's been almost one decade since this non-stop phenomenon arrived on Broadway, and there is no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. Hamilton is a groundbreaking musical that has made history in redefining the American musical theater landscape by telling the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, this musical integrates hip-hop, R&B, and traditional show tunes to narrate Hamilton's rise to the nation's first Treasury Secretary. Based on Ron Chernow's biography, the musical explores themes of ambition, legacy, and the complexities of the American Revolution through a diverse cast that reflects the multicultural society of today and illustrates the political and personal struggles that shaped the early years of the United States. Hamilton follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, a young, scrappy and hungry immigrant from the Caribbean who rises to become a key figure in the founding of the United States. Starting as a penniless orphan, Hamilton makes his mark as a fiery writer and joins the American Revolution, working closely with George Washington. After the war, he helps shape the new government as the first Secretary of the Treasury, where his vision of a strong, centralized economy clashes with political rivals like Thomas Jefferson. The story also delves into Hamilton’s personal life, including his marriage to Eliza Schuyler, a high-profile affair, and a turbulent friendship-turned-rivalry with Aaron Burr, which culminates in a fatal duel. Since its Broadway debut in 2015, Hamilton has received widespread acclaim and numerous awards, ...

2) Wicked Buy Tickets from: $124 - Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda.​ Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, has captivated audiences on Broadway for over 20 years, offering a fresh perspective on the classic Wizard of Oz tale.​Based on the book by Gregory Maguire, the musical centers on the unlikely friendship between Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman born with green skin, and Glinda, a popular and ambitious girl who embraces the spotlight. As they navigate school, politics, and social expectations, their paths diverge, eventually leading Elphaba to become the infamous Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda to assume the role of the Good Witch. Through this journey, Wicked delves into questions of friendship, self-identity, and the true nature of good and evil, all while shedding light on familiar characters from Oz in surprising ways.​A​fter opening on Broadway in 2003, Wicked earned three Tony Awards, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album. The original Broadway cast featured powerhouse performances from Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda, who both received critical acclaim for their portrayals​, and whose careers shot to superstardom as a result. Together, they brought Stephen Schwartz’s memorable score to life with songs like​ "Defying Gravity," "Popular," “For Good,” “No Good Deed,” and “I’m Not That Girl,” which have since become standards in musical theater. As Wicked continues its successful Broadway run, a highly anticipated film adaptation is set to bring the beloved musical ...

3) Chicago Buy Tickets from: $75 -​Looking for some Broadway razzle dazzle? Since its Broadway revival in 1996, Chicago has captivated audiences with its razor-sharp satire, unforgettable score, and timeless story of fame, scandal, and corruption. What's it all about? Set in the Prohibition-era jazz age, Chicago follows the trials of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two women accused of murder, as they vie for the spotlight and a chance to escape conviction with the help of smooth-talking lawyer Billy Flynn. The show is a biting commentary on media sensationalism and the public’s fascination with celebrity, making it as relevant today as when it first premiered. The original production of Chicago debuted on Broadway in 1975, with a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb​ and choreography by the legendary Bob Fosse. While it received critical acclaim, the show truly found its enduring success with the 1996 revival, directed by Walter Bobbie and featuring Ann Reinking’s Fosse-inspired choreography. The revival swept the 1997 Tony Awards, winning six, including Best Revival of a Musical, and has become a staple of Broadway ever since. A minimalist yet striking production design sets Chicago apart. Eschewing elaborate sets, the show relies on sleek black costumes, a prominently featured jazz band on stage, and Fosse’s signature choreography. The stripped-down aesthetic highlights the performers and the music, creating an intimate and electrifying atmosphere that feels fresh even decades later. The score is a major highlight, with iconic numbers like “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango,” and “Razzle Dazzle” capturing the glitz, grit, and irony of the ...

4) Hadestown Buy Tickets from: $62 - After almost five years on Broadway, the train to hell is still going. Ever wonder how the world could be? Find out in Anaïs Mitchell’s hit musical, Hadestown. Directed by the innovative Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown is a love story for today, and always. What’s the show about? In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. Hadestown intertwines two mythic Greek tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone. Set in a dark, industrialized underworld that feels part jazz club, part dystopian factory, the musical blends folk and jazz with poetic lyrics to explore themes of love, sacrifice, and the struggle between hope and despair. Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go. Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale. After many years of development and productions off-Broadway and beyond, Hadestown officially opened on Broadway on April 17, 2019. The show was the critical darling of the 2019 season, earning 14 Tony nominations (the most of the year) and winning in 8 categories, including Best Musical and Best Score. More about the score… the music of Hadestown can be heard on the 40-track cast recording, which won Best Musical Theater Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy ...

5) The Lion King Buy Tickets - The circle of life continues on! In one of the most thrilling visual experiences to ever hit Broadway, giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. This adaptation of Disney's iconic film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with colors, stunning effects and enchanting music. Step into the Pride Lands and be swept away! Based on Disney’s iconic film, The Lion King tells the story of Simba, a young lion prince navigating the trials of life, loss, and leadership on his journey to become king. Featuring unforgettable songs by Elton John and Tim Rice, including “Circle of Life,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” and “Hakuna Matata,” the musical also adds stunning new compositions by South African composer Lebo M. to enhance its African-inspired rhythms and spirit. Directed by​ Julie Taymor, The Lion King revolutionized Broadway with its breathtaking fusion of puppetry, mask work, and stagecraft. Taymor became the first woman to win the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical, one of six Tonys the production won, including Best Musical. The creative team also features Michael Curry’s intricate puppets, Richard Hudson’s vivid scenic design, and Donald Holder’s evocative lighting—each element contributing to an unforgettable spectacle. Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently seven productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, and on tour across North America. The Lion King has played over 100 ...

6) & Juliet Buy Tickets from: $70 - Shakespeare's greatest tragedy gets a rewrite in a new musical that has audiences feeling the love. Now in its third year on Broadway, & Juliet is a musical dance party that will dare you not to sing along. What's it all about? What if Juliet didn't die? That should almost be the start of the play! & Juliet is a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. While the story is a new experience even for the most ardent fans of the Bard, the show's score is a fresh take on some of the best-known pop music of the past three decades. Juliet's adventure bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators. & Juliet reimagines iconic pop songs you know and love—in ways you’ll never expect. Featuring “Since U Been Gone,” “Larger Than Life,” “…Baby One More Time,” “I Want It That Way,” “It’s Gonna Be Me,” “Roar,” “It’s My Life,” and more. The story comes from the mind of David West Read- the Emmy-winning writer of Schitt's Creek, features direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber. The jukebox musical first found life in the UK, where it premiered in Manchester before transferring to the ...

7) Gypsy Buy Tickets - Here she is, boys! Gypsy is back on Broadway and Audra McDonald is a Mama Rose for the ages. This new revival breathes new life into one of musical theater’s most iconic works. Based on the memoirs of famed burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee, the show follows the indomitable Mama Rose, a mother determined to turn her daughters into stars, no matter the cost. Set during the decline of vaudeville and the rise of burlesque, Gypsy is both a gripping character study and a poignant reflection on ambition, sacrifice, and the pursuit of success. First premiering on Broadway in 1959, Gypsy features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The original production was an instant classic, earning critical acclaim and establishing Mama Rose as one of the most coveted roles in musical theater. Numbers like “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Let Me Entertain You,” and “Rose’s Turn” have become standards, showcasing a score that balances rousing optimism with deep emotional complexity. This new revival seeks to honor the show’s legacy while offering fresh perspectives. Directed by a visionary creative team, the production highlights the shifting dynamics of the relationships at its core: the relentless Mama Rose, the underestimated Louise, and the overlooked June. With innovative staging and bold new interpretations of the classic score, the revival offers a deeper dive into the themes of family, ambition, and identity. Over the years, Gypsy has been a star vehicle for some of Broadway’s greatest leading ladies, including Ethel Merman, ...

8) Aladdin Buy Tickets from: $116 - You won't need a magic lamp to discover a whole new world on Broadway. Disney’s Aladdin, brings the beloved animated film to dazzling life on stage. Now in its ninth year on Broadway, Aladdin whisks audiences away on a high adventure filled with romance, laughter, and unforgettable spectacle. What’s the story? Aladdin is a lovable street rat with big dreams, who stumbles upon a magical lamp and a larger-than-life Genie who can grant three wishes. With his newfound power, Aladdin seeks to win the heart of Princess Jasmine and defeat the scheming Jafar, embarking on a whirlwind journey of self-discovery along the way. Since its opened on Broadway on March 20, 2014, Aladdin has enchanted critics and audiences alike, earning a Tony Award for ‘Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical’ for James Monroe Iglehart's portrayal of the Genie. The show also received nominations for ‘Best Musical,’ ‘Best Book of a Musical,’ and ‘Best Original Score,’ along with a Grammy nomination for ‘Best Musical Theater Album.’ Its colorful set designs, lavish costumes, and incredible staging have made Aladdin a visually stunning experience that leaves audiences in awe. And did we mention the magic carpet...? Featuring timeless songs from the original film like “A Whole New World,” “Friend Like Me,” and “Prince Ali,” plus new songs written by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin, Aladdin enchants theatergoers of all ages and brings Agrabah to life in a way that only Broadway can. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, Aladdin first found success in ...

9) Six Buy Tickets from: $74 - Have you met the ex-wives? Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor queens to pop princesses, in this exciting new musical experience, the six wives of Henry VIII ​(Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr) take the mic to reclaim their identities and finally move out of the shadow of their infamous spouse. Creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a 21st century musical celebration about girl power and bring to life (with an all-female cast and band) one of the most popular and viral scores of the decade in an exciting and thrilling stage show unlike anything else you've ever experienced on Broadway.​ Since its sensational Broadway debut in October 2021, Six has been reigning supreme as one of the most empowering musicals in ​years. What’s the show about? Each of Henry VIII’s wives steps into the spotlight to reclaim her story in this high-energy musical that’s equal parts history lesson and girl-power anthem. From Catherine of Aragon to Catherine Parr, each queen performs her own signature song inspired by pop icons like Beyoncé, Adele, and Ariana Grande, transforming their stories of heartbreak, survival, and triumph into a dazzling spectacle. With a score by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six delivers hit after hit, including “Ex-Wives,” “Don’t Lose Ur Head,” and “Get Down.” Its witty, empowering lyrics and infectious beats keep audiences dancing in their seats. ​Six is a pop-concert-meets-theater experience, featuring a minimalist ...

10) MJ the Musical Buy Tickets from: $91 - He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry has finally arrived on Broadway in a brand-new musical. Since its Broadway debut in February 2022, MJ The Musical has been moonwalking into the hearts of audiences and critics alike. This high-energy production, directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon, celebrates the life and artistry of Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, offering fans an unforgettable journey through his iconic music. What’s the show about? Set during rehearsals for Jackson’s legendary 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ delves into the creative process behind his groundbreaking work while exploring the personal and professional challenges he faced. The story brings Michael’s struggles and triumphs to light, presenting an intimate portrait of the man behind the music while showcasing the unparalleled artistry that changed the music industry forever. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson’s biggest hits, including “Billie Jean,” “Thriller,” “Beat It,” and “Smooth Criminal,” MJ blends dazzling dance sequences with masterful storytelling. The show is a sensory spectacle, with Wheeldon’s choreography paying tribute to Jackson’s signature moves while reimagining them for the Broadway stage. The combination of Eddie Perfect’s book and David Holcenberg’s musical supervision creates a seamless, exhilarating experience that keeps audiences on their feet. The production has already earned worldwide acclaim, with plans for national tours and international productions in the works. Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre remains its home base, where a rotating cast of star performers keeps Jackson’s legacy alive. Myles Frost, who originated the role of ...

This Week's Top Off-Broadway Shows

1) Little Shop of Horrors Buy Tickets from: $62 - Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

2) Annie Buy Tickets - ANNIE is a heartwarming musical that for generations has reminded audiences that “the sun will come out tomorrow.” And now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production that celebrates family, optimism and the American spirit as the ultimate cure for the hard knocks life throws your way. The original production of ANNIE opened on Broadway on April 21, 1977 and went on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical (Charles Strouse), Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Martin Charnin).

3) Titanique Buy Tickets from: $64 - When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Featuring powerhouse voices and show-stopping numbers (plus, contemporary pop culture and punchy odes to the 90s film), Titanique is a one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia & heart. It's a pure love letter comedy, fun and all things joyful!

4) The Play That Goes Wrong Buy Tickets from: $87 - Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

5) Perfect Crime Buy Tickets from: $50 - Warren Manzi's Perfect Crime is a sexy, funny and fast-paced thriller that makes for a great night of whodunit. The longest-running play in NYC history, it tells the story of psychiatrist and potential cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her rich husband, a deranged patient, and the handsome detective who's falling in love with her.

6) Blue Man Group Buy Tickets from: $56 - Blue Man Group combines music, technology and comedy to create a form of entertainment that defies categorization and appeals to people of all ages. Blue Man Group's shows have been described by critics as "innovative," "energetic" and "wildly entertaining." But the only way to truly understand Blue Man Group's global popularity is to see the show for yourself.

7) Teeth Buy Tickets from: $47 - *Teeth* is a sharp tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time. The musical follows Dawn O’Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. Her stepbrother, Brad - alienated by his repressive upbringing in the community led by his fanatical Pastor father and intrigued by the online camaraderie of the Truthseeker men’s support group—is haunted by an indelible incident from his and Dawn’s past. As Dawn’s desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally. Crackling with irrepressible desire and ancient rage, *Teeth* is a dark horror comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse may also be her salvation.

8) The Dead, 1904 Buy Tickets - James Joyce’s novella, The Dead, describes a holiday gathering on January 6, 1904, the Feast of the Epiphany, in the Dublin home of two elderly sisters, Kate and Julia Morkan, and their niece, Mary Jane. At the party are students, friends, a celebrated tenor, a lost alcoholic, and the couple, Gabriel and Gretta Conroy. Over the course of an evening, there are conversations, music, dancing, and dining. There are speeches and disagreements – polite and impolite – and when it is all over Gabriel learns something about his wife that changes his sense of who she is and who they are to each other, of what it actually means to be alive, and to be dead. This exquisite recreation of James Joyce’s haunting story was the most sought-after theatrical event of New York’s 2016 and 2017 holiday seasons. We relish the opportunity to welcome you again, or for the first time.

9) Conversations With Mother Buy Tickets - Matthew Lombardo’s semi-autobiographical comedy traces the relationship between Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio (Caroline Aaron) and her gay son (Matt Doyle) spanning the course of five decades. As they continue to test their lifelong bond, the play depicts the outrageously funny and sometimes completely infuriating dynamic between a domineering mother and her rudderless son.

10) Drag: The Musical Buy Tickets from: $48 - In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: No Lip Synching Allowed. Entertainment Weekly calls it, “drag at its best” and BroadwayWorld raves, “They hit the ball out of the park. Rowdy fun with the glamor of a Broadway musical.” The “epic cast of drag, theater, and LGBTQ+ icons” (Entertainment Tonight) features Alaska Thunderf*ck (through 1/11/25), Jujubee, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo, J. Elaine Marcos and features New Kids on the Block’s, Joey McIntyre (through 11/24/24).