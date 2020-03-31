Broadway Brainteasters: FROZEN Fun Word Search!

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Social distancing have you feeling left out in the cold? Take a break from the flurry of bad news with this Frozen Fun Word Search! Let it all go and find 20 clues straight out of the Kingdom of Arendelle below!





