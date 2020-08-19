Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: Taylor Iman Jones Word Search!
Find the names of just a few of Taylor's shows and roles!
Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!
Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.
Today, we're bringing you a Taylor Iman Jones-themed word search puzzle! Find the names of just a few of Taylor's shows and roles!
Related Articles
From This Author Stephi Wild
- New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of August 17 - A KILLER PARTY and BLEEDING LOVE Cast Recordings, Music From Lena Hall, and More!
- Broadway Catch Up: August 19 - Billy Porter, Bryan Cranston, and More!
- Wake Up With BWW 8/19: BROADWAY FOR BIDEN Launches, and More!
- Broadway Catch Up: August 18 - Stephanie J. Block, Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and More!