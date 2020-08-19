Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Brainteasers
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Brainteasers

Broadway Brainteasers: Taylor Iman Jones Word Search!

Article Pixel

Find the names of just a few of Taylor's shows and roles!

Aug. 19, 2020  

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Today, we're bringing you a Taylor Iman Jones-themed word search puzzle! Find the names of just a few of Taylor's shows and roles!



Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

From This Author Stephi Wild