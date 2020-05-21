Broadway Brainteasers
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Brainteasers

Broadway Brainteasers: TINA 'Simply the Best' Scrambles!

Article Pixel May. 21, 2020  

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Prove that The Phantom of the Opera is there, inside your mind by testing your trivia skills in today's word search!

You'll be one Proud Mary if you can match all ten Tina Turner songs to their lyrics! Test your knowledge of the tunes from Tina the Musical below!



Next on Stage

Related Articles


From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

  • Sunny Showtunes: Rock the Boat with GUYS AND DOLLS
  • Broadway Brainteasers: AIN'T TOO PROUD 'Just My Imagination' Jumbles
  • Sunny Showtunes: Turn Your Life Around with 'You Happened' from THE PROM!
  • Sunny Showtunes: Find the Fun with A 'Spoonful' of MARY POPPINS