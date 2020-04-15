Broadway Brainteasers
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Brainteasers

Broadway Brainteasers: Idina Menzel Crossword!

Article Pixel Apr. 15, 2020  

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Today, we're bringing you an Idina Menzel-themed crossword puzzle! Find the names of Idina's biggest shows and roles!




Related Articles

From This Author Stephi Wild

  • New and Upcoming Book and Music Releases For the Week of April 13 - SOFT POWER, Drew Gasparini, and More!
  • Broadway Catch Up: April 15 - Laura Benanti Covers 'Sucker', Will Chase Channels Joe Exotic, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 4/15: Lortel Award Nominations Announced, and More!
  • Broadway Catch Up: April 14 - Tony Yazbeck, Adam Pascal, Josh Groban, Jessica Vosk, and More!