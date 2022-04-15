Broadway-Bound THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION THE MUSICAL Will Hold Developmental Workshop This Summer

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, The Musical will make its debut this fall at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre from September 10 - October 1, followed by an engagement at Houston's Theatre Under the Stars from October 25 - November 6 prior to its arrival on Broadway (date and theatre to be announced). Now according to an Equity casting notice, the musical will first get a NYC developmental workshop June 6- July 1.

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, The Musical features a book, music, and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen; direction and choreography by Donna Feore; scenic design by Jason Sherwood, costume design by Tina McCartney; lighting design by Jeff Croiter; sound design by Kai Harada, music supervision and additional arrangements by Greg Anthony Rassen; and music arrangements by Glen Kelly.

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, The Musical is based on the characters from the Warner Bros. Vacation franchise.

For more information visit: www.broadwayvacationthemusical.com