Broadway-Bound Musical HAVANA MUSIC HALL Will Hold Industry Presentations In NYC Next Month

Havana Music Hall, a new Broadway-bound musical, will hold industry presentations on November 14 and November 15, 2019 in New York City. The invitation-only presentation will feature an electrifying live Cuban band.



The musical features music, lyrics and story by Richard Kagan, with a book by Carmen Pelaez. The production is directed by Elena Araoz.

Richard Kagan became lifelong friends with composer Marvin Hamlisch over 50 years ago, when they wrote musicals together at a summer camp in the Poconos. Kagan spent over 40 years as a life insurance executive and a producer for Hamlisch's Broadway shows. Shortly before his untimely death in 2012, Hamlisch insisted Kagan return to songwriting. The resulting musical, Havana Music Hall, was inspired by Kagan's trip to Cuba.



"When I visited Cuba, I was moved by these amazing musicians as well as hearing stories of what happened to them during the Cuban Revolution. Their stories stuck with me and inspired me to write this musical," Kagan commented.



Havana Music Hall had its world premiere in 2018 at the Actor's Playhouse in Coral Gables, FL., where was ecstatically received by critics and audiences alike.



The musical opens in 1958 at the Havana Music Hall at the heart of a vibrant and creative Cuba. The husband and wife team of Rolando and Ramona Calderon are on the verge of a breakthrough when the Revolution tears the only world they have ever known apart. Almost sixty years later, we find the duo trying to forget the past in the now devastated Havana Music Hall, but others won't let them. Havana Music Hall's story captures the pain and joy of the Cuban experience like nothing before.



Havana Music Hall features music supervision and orchestrations by Larry Blank, dance music arrangements and orchestrations by Oscar Hernandez, and music direction by Clay Ostwald. Sound Design is by Lucas "Rico" Corrubia. Lyrics Consultant is Vanessa Garcia. Lyric Translation and Cuban Musicology is by Jose "Perrico" Hernandez. DR Theatrical Management serves as general manager. Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.

For more information, visit www.havanamusichall.com.

