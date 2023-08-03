Broadway & Beyond to Present Fall Networking Event for Stage Managers of Color

Aug. 03, 2023

Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color will host a hybrid networking event (virtual and in-person) in New York City on Monday, September 18, 2023, continuing its mission to provide opportunity, education and vital industry connections for stage managers of color. The September event will mark the fifth networking event hosted by Broadway & Beyond, following three virtual events and its first hybrid event last fall. 

The event will take place on Monday, September 18 from 10:30am-6:00pm at Ripley-Grier Studios (520 8th Avenue). The application deadline for both stage managers and theater industry professionals interested in participating in the event, either in person or virtually, is Friday, August 25 at 11:59pm EST. Application and registration instructions can be found at BroadwayBeyondAccess.com

Broadway & Beyond’s previous networking events have included over 40 theater industry professionals representing Broadway, Off-Broadway, touring, regional theater, opera, cruise lines, special events and choreographers, including: RCI Theatricals, Disney Theatrical Productions, Bespoke Theatricals, Foresight Theatrical, Wagner Johnson Productions, Joey Parnes Productions, Classic Stage Company, Playwrights Horizons, Manhattan Theatre Club, Goodman Theatre, The MUNY, Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed Musicals, Work Light Productions, Maybury Webb Creative, Theater Works USA, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Production Glue and many more.

Since its founding in December 2020, Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color has hosted four networking events and multiple educational seminars. Its inaugural event was hosted by Tony-winning director Kenny Leon and marked a first-of-its-kind opportunity for 75 stage managers of color from around the country to meet more than 30 professionals, including veteran stage managers, production supervisors, producers and general managers representing Broadway, touring and several major regional theatres. Broadway & Beyond hosted two more networking events in March 2021 and January 2022, expanding the network of professionals to include Off-Broadway, opera, cruise lines and events, and last fall they hosted their first hybrid networking event. They have hosted a résumé and interview prep workshop and a webinar on anti-racist and anti-oppressive stage management practices. Broadway & Beyond’s online database of stage managers of color, as well as a job notices page, are available for free at BroadwayBeyondAccess.com. 

Since its first event in December 2020, Broadway and Beyond alumni have accepted dozens of jobs via connections made through the organization, opening doors and creating new pathways for stage managers of color throughout the industry.

Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color is a networking organization that connects early and mid-career BIPOC stage managers with industry professionals. Led by veteran stage managers Lisa Dawn Cave, Beverly Jenkins, Jimmie Lee Smith and Kenneth J. McGee, Broadway & Beyond provides opportunities to aspiring and current stage managers of color to learn from industry insiders and meet industry leaders, and provides insights to help BIPOC stage managers start, maintain and advance a career in the arts and theatre through free networking and educational events. 

For more information, visit BroadwayBeyondAccess.com and connect with them on Facebook and Instagram @broadwayandbeyondaccess.



Recommended For You