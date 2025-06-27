Broadway Alum Morgan James to Release New Hard Rock-Inspired Concept Album

Check out the first single now.
Performer Morgan James, who has appeared on Broadway in shows like The Addams Family and Godspell, will be releasing a new collection of songs, reimagining hard rock and metal tracks by artists including Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and Metallica.
Soul Remains The Same, due for release August 8th, follows in the pattern of James’ ever-growing list of concept albums, where she recreates iconic music made primarily by men, transforming it into something completely new.
Ahead of the release, James revealed her first single from the album: a take on AC/DC’s classic “Thunderstruck,” a Motown-inspired funk fest filled with popping horns, a Hammond organ, and James’ unmistakable voice. Check out the track below.
“In making this album, I fell in love with these songs all over again,” said James. “Even iconic songs you’ve known your whole life take on a completely new meaning when seen and heard through the eyes and voice of a woman. This may not be a musical space people would envision me entering into—but I hope fans will listen with fresh ears and find new meaning and power in this music, just as I have.”
In addition to her five albums of original music, Soul Remains The Same follows James’s reinterpretations of Jeff Buckley’s Grace, D’Angelo’s Black Messiah, and The Beatles’ White Album. Two years ago, James released possibly her biggest endeavor to date when she released Jesus Christ Superstar performed by an all-female cast including Cynthia Erivo, Shoshana Bean, Ledisi and Bridget Everett. An all-female crew of producers and engineers and a female symphony orchestra brought the profound production to life.
James is currently on a robust tour combining symphony shows, club dates, and everything in between. Take a look at live dates below.
6/28 - Aspen, CO - Aspen Art Museum
7/4 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
7/12 - Park City, UT - Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater
7/22 - Detroit, MI - Orchestra Hall
7/24 - East Lansing, MI - MSU Federal Credit Union Headquarters
7/29 - Lancaster, OH - Lancaster Festival at Wendel Concert Stage
8/8 - Charlotte, NC - Middle C Jazz Club*
8/10 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Pavilion
8/14 - New York, NY - Dizzy’s Club*
8/15 - New York, NY - Dizzy’s Club*
8/24 - Reno, NV - Nightingale Concert Hall
8/25 - Incline Village, NV - Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival at Nevada State Park
8/31 - Budapest, Hungary - Béla Bartók National Concert Hall
9/5 - New Albany, OH - Hinson Amphitheater
9/7 - Brampton, ON - The Rose Brampton
9/9 - Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
9/10 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount
10/3 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
11/15 - Buffalo, NY - Kleinhans Music Hall
12/18 - Newport News, VA - Ferguson Center for the Arts
Photo credit: Grace Stockdale
